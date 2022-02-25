Chris & Morgane Stapleton Delivered An Impeccable Cover Of Don Williams’ “Amanda” Back In 2012

Man, what did we do to deserve Chris Stapleton?

Every single time he opens his mouth, it’s as if the clouds are parting, the skies are opening, and the voice of an angel emanates from the Heavens.

We all know the greatness of “Tennessee Whiskey,” and many of us know his album cuts, but today, we’re talking it back to 2012 and a phenomenal Don Williams/Waylon Jennings cover featuring impeccable harmony vocals from Chris’ wife, the very talented Morgane Stapleton.

Originally written by Bob McGill and recorded by Don Williams in 1973, “Amanda” was also recorded by Waylon Jennings in 1974.

In fact, in the summer of 1979, Waylon was at the top of the charts with his rendition of “Amanda,” where it spent three weeks at the top.

But back in 2012, back before he was the “Tennessee Whiskey” singing superstar that we all know and love, Chris delivered an INCREDIBLE performance of the tune for the ASCAP Country Music Awards. Songwriter Bob McDill was honored as the ASCAP Golden Note Award recipient.

And after watching this, why the hell did we have to wait three years (2015) to hear him sing with Justin Timberlake, and THAT’S when he blew up.

Big L for country music on that one…

I mean, it’s just unreal.

A few years after that, Chris, once again with his wife Morgane, took the Opry stage and delivered another impeccable cover of “Amanda.”