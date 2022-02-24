ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suns coach Monty Williams drives through storm to OKC after flight cancellation

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY — Monty Williams heard it was a spirited practice at Thunder ION practice facility.

Mother nature didn’t allow him to see it in person.

Williams said he had to drive from Houston to Oklahoma City after cancelled fights due to a winter storm that splattered Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas.

“Unfortunately, I missed it because I got stuck in Houston,” Williams said. “Had to drive last night.”

Houston is nearly 450 miles from Oklahoma City.

“You do what you have to do to get back,” said Williams when asked about the length of the drive.

“You can’t control the weather with flights and stuff like that. It wasn’t that big of a deal. People deal with it all the time. Cancelled flights. Try to rent a car. Do the best you can. It was a little icy in Dallas. OKC had a ton of snow on the ground, but I was fine.”

Williams left All-Star weekend in Cleveland where he coached Team LeBron to a 163-160 win over Team Durant in Sunday’s All-Star game to go fish in his getaway spot in Texas for a couple of days.

Looking to fly to Oklahoma City for Wednesday’s evening practice, Williams missed it after having to rent a car and drive from Houston to Oklahoma City.

The Suns head coach said he arrived in Oklahoma City around 10:30 or 11 p.m. Wednesday as the roads were hazardous throughout the drive.

“Our leadership is so good on the team, guys didn’t miss a beat,” Williams said. “Had to drive up last night through the storm. Thankfully I got here late last night safe. It was (laughs), just part life. Grateful for the staff and leadership. A lot of flights got cancelled coming into here last night.”

Williams said the players talked to him about Wednesday’s practice that included a 5-on-5 scrimmage.

This was Phoenix’s first practice as a team since last week.

“We had a really good practice,” Williams said. “Talked to guys this morning. They were talking about the scrimmage yesterday, 5-on-5 was pretty good. It’s always a good sign.”

This will be Phoenix’s first game without Chris Paul this season as the 12-time All-Star fractured his right thumb in last week’s win over Houston.

He’ll be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks. Paul didn’t make the trip to Oklahoma City.

With the league’s best record, Phoenix (49-10) started Cam Johnson along with Devin Booker, who will play the one, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton.

The Suns beat the Thunder, 124-104, as they play New Orleans (23-36) Friday night at Footprint Center. They'll have the same starting lineup as Booker posted his third double-double of the season with 25 points and a season-high 12 assists Thursday.

That was the first time those five have started together this season as Phoenix has now had eight different starting lineups this season.

Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges each scored 21 points. Jae Crowder contributed 17 points and Ayton managed six on 3-of-5 shooting, eight rebounds and committed five turnovers.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Suns coach Monty Williams drives through storm to OKC after flight cancellation

