ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coon Rapids, MN

Norsemen eye postseason run beginning today vs. Rochester

By BEN ROMSAAS MESABI TRIBUNE
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

COON RAPIDS — The Mesabi Range men’s basketball team has been playing some of their best ball of the season as of late and the Norse are hoping that momentum will carry into the Region XIII tournament beginning today in Coon Rapids.

The Norsemen open play with a quarterfinal contest against Rochester, a team they lost to by four points back on Dec. 11. With the team trending upwards, head coach Tamara Moore says her squad has shown great improvement after winning three of the last four regular season games.

“I think we’ve done a really good job of slowing the game down when it started to get too fast,” Moore said Thursday. “We also started turning the ball over a bit less and I think the biggest thing is our guys are really embracing the ‘next man up’ attitude. Everybody is willing to make big plays. In our game with Itasca, Mayan White was in foul trouble in the first half and then he comes out and hits a big three to send it into overtime for us. Against Rainy River, it was a game where we all had to play a full 40 minutes so I think having those moments where our guys feel comfortable stepping up and playing in these big moments has helped us win down the stretch.”

The Norsemen have played in three overtime games this season, one of them double overtime. Moore says, win or lose, the overtime games have helped her team become more mentally and defensively sharp on the court.

“Those prepared us for the tougher, grind-it-out games. Many games we had down the stretch were low scoring games. We held Rainy River to 56 points. Being able to keep these strong teams under so many points shows that our defense is starting to lock in more. It’s a testament to these guys and how they’ve progressed since the beginning of the season.”

With the Region XIII tournament taking place in the Twin Cities area, Moore says even though her team is away from their home court, they might feel comfortable as the vast majority of her roster hails from the metro area.

“We’ve got a lot of young men from the Minneapolis-St. Paul area and I hope that will work in our favor somewhat. Regardless of the fact that we’re not playing at home, we know they’ll have a lot of friends and family cheering them on. I’m from Minneapolis myself and I think we’re all excited for it.”

Looking at their last game with the Yellowjackets compared to the present, Moore says her team has a few more pieces ready to go this time around.

“We were without a couple players from the first matchup. Glentrel Carter and Mayan White weren’t with us for that first game and Nataj Sanders couldn’t play with a hurt hand. They’re going to see new pieces that they didn’t see the first time. With the way we’re playing right now, it feels like the perfect time to have everyone back ready to play.”

On Rochester’s tendencies, Moore says the key once more will be about slowing the game down.

“They are a really fast paced team. They’re really good in transition, they like to get the ball out quick and they’re athletic. They shoot the three well too. They play a full court man defense all 40 minutes so the key for us will be to slow things down like we like to do and hopefully play the game fully to our advantage. We have some pieces that we think will work well against them but we’re not afraid to change things as they come to us.”

Moore says it’s an exciting time for Mesabi Range basketball with the women’s team competing in the Region XIIIB tournament the following day.

“We’re excited to have a chance to play to go to nationals and we’re excited that the women’s team is going to be here too. Just the opportunity to play in these meaningful playoff games is exciting for everyone at Mesabi Range right now.”

Mesabi Range’s matchup with Rochester is set for a 7 p.m. tip-off at Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mesabi Tribune

Solid Raiders season ends in loss to Hawks, 6-0

DULUTH — Greenway High School boys hockey coach Andy Sertich wasn’t quite sure what he had at the beginning of the season, but what he got exceeded expectations. The Raiders advanced all of the way to the Section 7A semifinals, but Greenway ran into Hermantown, and the Hawks came away with a 6-0 victory Friday at Amsoil Arena. Seritch said he was happy with the growth of this team. ...
DULUTH, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Lady Norse punch their ticket to region tournament

COON RAPIDS — With two games remaining in their regular season schedule, the Mesabi Range women’s basketball team controlled their own destiny. Win both games and they would earn a spot in the Region XIIIB tournament. Lose either of them and it’s likely the Lady Norse would be staying home. When it mattered most, Mesabi Range got the job done, defeating Rainy River 61-55 before closing out the season with...
COON RAPIDS, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Devils capture IRC title with 83-27 win over Warriors

VIRGINIA — The Virginia girls’ basketball team closed out the regular season with a win and captured the Iron Range Conference title in the process, downing Deer River 83-27. Anna Fink led the way for the Blue Devils with 20 points in the win. Maija Lamppa and Kelsey Squires finished with 14. Chance Colbert tallied 11. The Warriors were led by Grace Bergland with 10 points. ...
VIRGINIA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Coon Rapids, MN
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Mesabi Tribune

Three Rock Ridge wrestlers move into 7AA finals

CLOQUET — The Rock Ridge wrestling team saw three of their own grapplers advance to the finals after the first day of the Section 7AA Individual Tournament. Asher Hedblom (120 pounds), Gavin Benz (152) and Damian Tapio (160) all went 2-0 on Friday to move into Saturday’s championship round. A win there would advance them to the state tournament, while a loss would drop them into the true second match, with a second chance at state on the line. ...
CLOQUET, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Bluejackets send 5 to 7AA wrestling finals

CLOQUET — The Hibbing High School wrestling team had five individuals advance to the finals of the Section 7AA Individual Meet Saturday at the Cloquet High School Gymnasium. At 113-pounds, Christian Jelle had a first-round bye, then beat Anthony Graves of Rush City/Braham by fall at 1:46. Jelle pinned John Pelarski of Aitkin at 2:48, and he was set to wrestle Anthony Nelson of Mora for the title. ...
CLOQUET, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Devils late surge leads them past Giants, 61-59

AURORA — Five weeks ago, the Virginia girls’ basketball team led wire-to-wire on their home court in a 56-39 win over Mesabi East. The Blue Devils knew that the rematch on the Giants’ home turf wasn’t going to be as easy the second time around. Trailing by as much as 17 in the opening half, Virginia slowly chipped away at the Mesabi East lead. Solid defense down the stretch and...
VIRGINIA, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamara Moore
Mesabi Tribune

Bluestreaks’ sixth-man flashes in big win

CHISHOLM — When Chisholm High School boys basketball coach Jeremy Fleming needs a spark off of his bench, there’s only one person to turn to — Philip Barnard. The Bluestreak sophomore, and first player off the bench, brings a multitude of abilities to the floor, which jump-starts Chisholm, both offensively and defensively. Those abilities were put on display Thursday when Barnard scored 16 points as the Bluestreaks beat McGregor 93-33...
CHISHOLM, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Section 6A Swimming Finals set after exciting prelims

GRAND RAPIDS — Area swimmers put their seasons on the line Thursday at the Section 6A swimming preliminaries, with the top 16 swimmers in each event moving on to today’s finals. The eight finalists in the championship heat will fight for a spot at the state meet, with the top three swimmers and any others that meet the state qualifying standard advancing. Swimmers finishing 9-16 on Thursday advanced to the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Grizzlies escape with win over Bluestreaks, 70-67

CHISHOLM — Two solid Section 7A boys Basketball teams locked up in Chisholm on Friday night. Chisholm and North Woods battled for two halves with the Grizzlies escaping with a 70-67 win over the Bluestreaks in front of a packed gymnasium. “Games like this are why we coach,” Chisholm coach Jaremy Fleming said. “It was two teams battling out there tonight.” ...
CHISHOLM, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
564
Followers
733
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy