Norsemen eye postseason run beginning today vs. Rochester

COON RAPIDS — The Mesabi Range men’s basketball team has been playing some of their best ball of the season as of late and the Norse are hoping that momentum will carry into the Region XIII tournament beginning today in Coon Rapids.

The Norsemen open play with a quarterfinal contest against Rochester, a team they lost to by four points back on Dec. 11. With the team trending upwards, head coach Tamara Moore says her squad has shown great improvement after winning three of the last four regular season games.

“I think we’ve done a really good job of slowing the game down when it started to get too fast,” Moore said Thursday. “We also started turning the ball over a bit less and I think the biggest thing is our guys are really embracing the ‘next man up’ attitude. Everybody is willing to make big plays. In our game with Itasca, Mayan White was in foul trouble in the first half and then he comes out and hits a big three to send it into overtime for us. Against Rainy River, it was a game where we all had to play a full 40 minutes so I think having those moments where our guys feel comfortable stepping up and playing in these big moments has helped us win down the stretch.”

The Norsemen have played in three overtime games this season, one of them double overtime. Moore says, win or lose, the overtime games have helped her team become more mentally and defensively sharp on the court.

“Those prepared us for the tougher, grind-it-out games. Many games we had down the stretch were low scoring games. We held Rainy River to 56 points. Being able to keep these strong teams under so many points shows that our defense is starting to lock in more. It’s a testament to these guys and how they’ve progressed since the beginning of the season.”

With the Region XIII tournament taking place in the Twin Cities area, Moore says even though her team is away from their home court, they might feel comfortable as the vast majority of her roster hails from the metro area.

“We’ve got a lot of young men from the Minneapolis-St. Paul area and I hope that will work in our favor somewhat. Regardless of the fact that we’re not playing at home, we know they’ll have a lot of friends and family cheering them on. I’m from Minneapolis myself and I think we’re all excited for it.”

Looking at their last game with the Yellowjackets compared to the present, Moore says her team has a few more pieces ready to go this time around.

“We were without a couple players from the first matchup. Glentrel Carter and Mayan White weren’t with us for that first game and Nataj Sanders couldn’t play with a hurt hand. They’re going to see new pieces that they didn’t see the first time. With the way we’re playing right now, it feels like the perfect time to have everyone back ready to play.”

On Rochester’s tendencies, Moore says the key once more will be about slowing the game down.

“They are a really fast paced team. They’re really good in transition, they like to get the ball out quick and they’re athletic. They shoot the three well too. They play a full court man defense all 40 minutes so the key for us will be to slow things down like we like to do and hopefully play the game fully to our advantage. We have some pieces that we think will work well against them but we’re not afraid to change things as they come to us.”

Moore says it’s an exciting time for Mesabi Range basketball with the women’s team competing in the Region XIIIB tournament the following day.

“We’re excited to have a chance to play to go to nationals and we’re excited that the women’s team is going to be here too. Just the opportunity to play in these meaningful playoff games is exciting for everyone at Mesabi Range right now.”

Mesabi Range’s matchup with Rochester is set for a 7 p.m. tip-off at Anoka-Ramsey Community College.