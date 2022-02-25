Bluejacket grapplers prepared for tough Section Meet

HIBBING — After losing to Rock Ridge by seven points last week in the Section 7AA Meet, the Hibbing High School wrestling teams’ season came to an abrupt end.

At least the Bluejackets get one more chance to send wrestlers to state.

Hibbing coach Ray Pierce believes he has a number of wrestlers who could advance when the Section 7AA Individual Meet begins today at 1 p.m. in Cloquet, then continues at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Needless to say getting eliminated in the team part of the section was disappointing for Pierce, but he believes his team will have a better shot during this portion of the meet.

“This one falls on the kids,” Pierce said. “We’re going to prepare them the same as we would for team meets, give the same stuff in the room, but it falls on them to be ready. This is a sport where you get out of it what you put into it.

“The kids know how hard they’ve worked, and they know where they’re at. We’ll be in the corners making sure we can point out some things and help them. They’re on their own now. If they want to go to state, it depends on what they want to wrestle like.”

In the 13 weight divisions, Pierce said he likes his chances of sending multiple wrestlers to state.

“We have seven possible chances,” he said. “Two of those seven will take a little luck, a break, that wrestler wants it. It’s possible. I do like our chances at five spots where we’re looking good. They’re our spots to lose.

“I expect a couple of champions to come out of here. If we wrestle well and the kids give it what they’ve got, seven is not out of the realm of possibility.”

It won’t be easy because Section 7AA has some outstanding wrestlers in it.

“It would be weird to get seven qualifiers, but we couldn’t get through the team section, but it was just the way the matchups shook out,” Pierce said. “The weight classes are spread out.

“There is no one dominate team. Simley could win six out of the 14 classes, but we could win two, Mora might win three, Aitkin could win two and Rock Ridge could win two. That’s how it all stacks up to me in the section. Every weight class is tough.”

According to Pierce, there’s only a handful of wrestlers that will be clear-cut winners.

“The No. 2 seeds and somebody wrestling hard could win these things,” Pierce said. “Sections are notorious for upsets. In the first round, you could see three No. 1 seeds go down. It happens every-single year.

“That’s why I tell the kids that it’s wide open, and it’s on you. Everything is 0-0. The season is behind us. This is our one-last tournament to get to where they want to go. Upsets are common.”