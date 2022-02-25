Manning announces reelection bid

GUILFORD COUNTY — Freshman Rep. Kathy Manning, D-6th, made her reelection plans official Thursday night.

The Democrat from Greensboro said she will run in a redrawn 6th District that covers all of Guilford County and parts of Forsyth, Rockingham and Caswell counties. Her announcement comes after the N.C. Supreme Court late Wednesday night approved the shape of the district in a ruling on a gerrymandering lawsuit.

“It’s more important than ever that our country elects leaders who will advocate for policies that help lower costs for working families, promote economic opportunity for all and protect our national security,” Manning said in a statement. “I’m running for reelection to build on the progress we’ve begun and to ensure that North Carolinians have a strong voice in Washington.”

Republican Lee Haywood of Summerfield previously announced his intention to run. Manning defeated Haywood by a comfortable margin in the 2020 general election in a race covering all of Guilford County and the southeastern part of Forsyth County.