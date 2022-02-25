ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MOXI celebrates fifth birthday in Santa Barbara

By Blake DeVine
 3 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation is celebrating its fifth birthday this weekend.

Included will be party games on the roof, stomp rockets and birthday candle experiments all weekend long.

“What a milestone, we’re thrilled to have already become such an integral part of the Santa Barbara experience and a trusted resource for science learning in this short time,” MOXI CEO Robin Gose said. “We’re looking forward to many years of fun and discovery ahead.”

A special members-only morning will take place on Saturday with birthday bingo, arm-painting from Maria’s FacePainting and unlimited creativity in the Innovation Workshop.

Members will also receive a double discount at the Museum Store with 20% off all purchases through Feb. 28.

Guests interested in becoming members are eligible for a special birthday special offer of five guest passes to share with family and friends if they sign up before March 31.

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation is dedicated to igniting learning through interactive experiences in science and creativity for guests of all ages through its hands-on exhibits and education programs.

“Everything at MOXI is open to play with,” MOXI public programs manager Kevin Sprecher said. “We want you to touch, experiment, play, make changes.”

Tickets, Member reservations and information about all museum programs are available on MOXI’s website .

The post MOXI celebrates fifth birthday in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Santa Barbara International Film Festival announces Outstanding Directors of the Year, additional Virtuosos Award honoree

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Friday announced that all five Oscar-nominated directors at the SBIFF will receive the Outstanding Directors of the Year Award, and added Ciarán Hinds to the list of honorees to receive the Virtuosos Award.
Small Business Development Centers open at Santa Barbara City College campus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Two satellite Small Business Development Centers opened at Santa Barbara City College's Schott and Wake Campuses on Tuesday, giving business owners and entrepreneurs a place to work one-on-one with professional consultants to help them navigate the business environment.
