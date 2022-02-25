ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz feeling recharged coming back from All-Star break

By Dana Greene
ABC4
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Donovan Mitchell really wanted to play in the NBA All-Star Game this past Sunday along with Jazz center Rudy Gobert, but an upper respiratory illness kept him out. Maybe it was for the best, giving Mitchell more time to rest.

“Not to be able to play was tough,” Mitchell said. “But it didn’t make sense. It didn’t make sense to go out there and as much as I would love to, it didn’t make sense to go out there and be around those guys. It would be selfish on my part.”

Mitchell and the Jazz returned from the break, and in their first practice back on Thursday, they say they felt recharged and refreshed, and ready to finish the regular season strong.

“Guys came back tanner,” Mitchell said with a laugh. “But we’ve got some work to do. We know that, and you can tell with everybody’s purpose and movement, not even just when we played, just when we practiced that guys are ready to go.”

Despite a heartbreaking loss to the Lakers going into the break, the Jazz had been playing much better. They have won six of seven, following a stretch in which they lost 11 of 13.

“We had a rough January,” said head coach Quin Snyder. “So it was good for a lot of our guys mentally and emotionally. That stretch of injuries, Covid and some losses can take a lot out of you. I think it brought us together too. I think the way we’ve played of late is a reflection our how our team handled that adversity.”

The Jazz (36-22) really want to hold on to a top four seed in order to get home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. But right on their heels, just a game and a half back, are the Dallas Mavericks, who just so happen to be Friday night’s opponent.

“It’s fitting, it makes sense,” Mitchell said. “It’s kind of like, alright, get your minds right, get a break, get away, and here we go. You’ve got Dallas tomorrow, then you’ve got Phoenix on Sunday. Those are two big games, and we’ve got to go out there to find ways to win and compete at the highest level.”

Especially on the road. 14 of Utah’s final 24 regular season games are away from home. So what is it going to take for the Jazz to get ready to make a deep playoff run?

“You have to be healthy, you have to be a little bit lucky, and you have to be playing well,” Snyder said.

“Continue to lock in defensively, offensively, turnovers, finishing games,” added Mitchell. “It’s not going to be easy. It’s not going to be handed to us on a silver platter. We’ve got to out there and take it. I think guys are locked in a ready to do it.”

The Jazz and Mavericks tip off at 7:00 p.m. Friday night at Vivint Arena.

