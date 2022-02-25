Actress Sally Kellerman from ‘MASH’, ‘Back to School’ dies at 84

Frank Pesce, a colorful character actor whose dozens of credits range from Beverly Hills Cop, Top Gun and Midnight Run to Miami Vice, Matlock and Kojak, has died. He was 75.
His girlfriend Tammy Scher told Deadline that Pesce died February 6 in Burbank of dementia complications.
Born on December 8, 1946, in New York City, Pesce put the “character” in character actor. A longtime close friend of Sylvester Stallone, Tony Danza, the late Robert Forster and many other industry players, he was known for his big smile, big stories and bigger personality.
“They make movies about guys like me,” he always said. That quote —...
