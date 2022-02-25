Actress Sally Kellerman from ‘MASH’, ‘Back to School’ dies at 84

Anna Nicole Smith is being memorialized by her best friends in a way that she would approve of — with a new biopic film starring her!. Anna Nicole Smith‘s tragic death on February 8, 2007, left a huge hole in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, the late model and actress’s best friends — Patrik Simpson and his husband, celebrity fashion designer, Pol’ Atteu — revealed for the first time their plans to honor their fallen friend in a way that will keep her memory alive forever! “I am super excited to announce this to you on the 15th anniversary of Anna’s death that our book, Anna Nicole Smith – Portrait of An Icon, which was published in 2008 by Kings Road Publishing and contains intimate stories and memories of our friendship, as well as never before seen photos, is being turned into a new biopic film,” Patrik told us.

