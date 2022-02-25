ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Actress Sally Kellerman from ‘MASH’, ‘Back to School’ dies at 84

By Nicole McMullin
WRIC TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD, Ca. (WRIC) – Actress Sally Kellerman, who was known to generations for her role as U.S. Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in the film ‘MASH’, has died at...

www.wric.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: What James Arness Did Later in Life

After 20 years of “Gunsmoke,” many fans wondered what happened to star James Arness in his golden years. How could they forget the TV star who acted for 20 years on their television screens?. In 1998, a TV Guide survey of 50,000 readers said “Gunsmoke” was their favorite...
CELEBRITIES
Ledger-Enquirer

Amanda Bynes’ Net Worth: See How the Actress Made Her Money From Stage Plays to Hollywood Movies

Amanda Bynes is one of the nation’s most well-known actresses. From her hit series The Amanda Show to her iconic role in She’s the Man, the movie star has had plenty of onscreen opportunities to rack up what she’s worth. But as of recently, the public hasn’t seen many cinematic appearances from Amanda. The actress has an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how Amanda makes her money, keep reading.
MUSIC
Deadline

Frank Pesce Dies: Actor In ‘Beverly Hills Cop’, ‘Top Gun’, ‘Midnight Run’ & Dozens More Was 75

Frank Pesce, a colorful character actor whose dozens of credits range from Beverly Hills Cop, Top Gun and Midnight Run to Miami Vice, Matlock and Kojak, has died. He was 75. His girlfriend Tammy Scher told Deadline that Pesce died February 6 in Burbank of dementia complications. Born on December 8, 1946, in New York City, Pesce put the “character” in character actor. A longtime close friend of Sylvester Stallone, Tony Danza, the late Robert Forster and many other industry players, he was known for his big smile, big stories and bigger personality. “They make movies about guys like me,” he always said. That quote —...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Anna Nicole Smith’s BFFs Reveal New Biopic Film On 15-Year Anniversary Of Her Tragic Death At 39

Anna Nicole Smith is being memorialized by her best friends in a way that she would approve of — with a new biopic film starring her!. Anna Nicole Smith‘s tragic death on February 8, 2007, left a huge hole in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, the late model and actress’s best friends — Patrik Simpson and his husband, celebrity fashion designer, Pol’ Atteu — revealed for the first time their plans to honor their fallen friend in a way that will keep her memory alive forever! “I am super excited to announce this to you on the 15th anniversary of Anna’s death that our book, Anna Nicole Smith – Portrait of An Icon, which was published in 2008 by Kings Road Publishing and contains intimate stories and memories of our friendship, as well as never before seen photos, is being turned into a new biopic film,” Patrik told us.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sally Kellerman
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Jesse James
Popculture

'Big Bang Theory' Star's New Show Just Premiered

Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar is finally back on TV this month in the new streaming series Suspicion. The drama premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday, Feb. 4 and fans were glad to see Nayyar back on screen. His new character is a far cry from Raj, however. Suspicion...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#U S Army Maj#The Associated Press
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’ Star James Arness Once Described Show as ‘Quality Material’

If anyone could know about calling Gunsmoke and its episodes “quality material,” then it sure was legendary lead actor James Arness. You know that Arness played Marshal Matt Dillon on the CBS Western series for 20 seasons. He made his mark on the show that moved from radio to television. What, though, did he happen to say about the show’s material? Let’s take a look with some help from GunsmokeNet.com.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WHAS 11

Amy Poehler on Challenges of Showing a Different Side of Lucille Ball & Desi Arnaz in New Doc (Exclusive)

It's been 70 years since I Love Lucy first debuted, catapulting Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz into a level of fame and stardom that would cement their names in history for generations to come. Their tumultuous love story and indelible mark on the face of showbusiness have been at the center of renewed fervor in recent months, and Amy Poehler's new documentary on the pair aims to shine a different kind of light on their legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘That ’70s Show’: How Laura Prepon Won a Role on the Series

Laura Prepon’s audition story for That ’70s Show is pretty epic. Here’s how the young actress won the role of Donna on the sitcom. That ’70s Show fans know and love Donna Pinciotti. The witty and stubborn redhead always brings her own unique blend of sarcasm into the mix. During the casting process, the producers of the show were looking for an actress with the same humor and confidence. This is where actress Laura Prepon comes in.
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Denzel Washington Tried To Learn As Much As He Could From Director Joel Coen, But Totally Got Bamboozled Once

Learning on set is something Denzel Washington has used to his advantage. He’s taken every opportunity to learn from great directors to help him in his directing career. Of course, working with Joel Coen on The Tragedy of Macbeth was no different for the two-time Oscar winner, but there was one moment where Washington posing a question led to him being bamboozled by Coen.
MUSIC
Parade

Doris Bowman Isn't Just Anthony Anderson's Mom—She's Also His Co-Star! Find Out All About 'Mama Doris' and Her Foray Into Showbiz

Doris Bowman has wanted to be a star all her life. Her son, Anthony Anderson, is a seven-time Emmy nominee for his sitcom Black-ish (and, as of February 2022, he’s also back on the rebooted Law & Order). Today, Bowman’s known as “Mama Doris” (or sometimes as Doris Hancox, which is what she went by before she took the Bowman surname) to a fan base of her very own, which she’s built after working with Anderson on two television shows and a series of T-Mobile commercials. All of that almost didn’t happen–until they appeared together on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy