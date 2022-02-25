ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Foster parent faces voyeurism, child porn charges

fox35orlando.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA foster dad is accused of child...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
Waterloo Journal

While intoxicated, woman took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk

While intoxicated, the 49-year-old lawyer took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk. She reportedly walked into the and was refused service by the bar manager because she was deemed too drunk. The woman then walked into the restroom and came back out into the bar unclothed and completely naked. The bar manager told her to put her clothes back on and leave. Unfortunately, she refused, prompting the manager to call 911.
DRINKS
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie May Have Had Assistance In 'Suicide', Retired FBI Agent Suggests

The autopsy report for the death of Brian Laundrie has come out and answers several questions surrounding the last few moments of his life. As answers start to roll out, more questions are being asked. Former FBI Agent Jennifer Coffindaffer believes there have been a lot of details that felt "bothersome" to her concerning the highly-talked about case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Foster Parent#Voyeurism
The Independent

Police investigating death of young girl at mental health hospital

The police are investigating the death of a young person at a mental health hospital, The Independent can reveal.Police are investigating the death of a young girl at The Huntercombe Maidenhead mental health hospital in February. In a statement to The Independent: Thames Valley Police, said: “Thames Valley Police is conducting an investigation after the death of a girl following an incident at Huntercombe Hospital in Maidenhead on Saturday 12 February. The girl’s next of kin have been informed and our officers are supporting them. Our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time. An investigation is...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Hayleigh Kent missing: Urgent police appeal for 13 year old girl not seen for two days

An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for two days.Hayleigh Kent from Perth, Scotland was last seen in Perth city centre near Kinoull Causeway at around 10:15am on Saturday 26 February, but she failed to return home that evening and was subsequently reported missing.Kent is white, around 5 foot 4 inches tall with long brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, a navy jacket, black leggings and white Nike trainers. She is also though to be carrying three bags.Police said Kent regularly visits Edinburgh as well as Fife and Dundee where enquiries are currently underway.In a Facebook post, the Tayside Police Division said: “Extensive enquiries are under way, however, attempts to locate her have so far proved unsuccessful.“Officers are seeking to view any relevant CCTV footage which may provide additional information on where Hayleigh may have gone.”Kent is still missing and Police Scotland are urging anyone with information on Hayleigh and her whereabouts to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 2280 of 26 February, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

California police search for two-year-old boy who was in stolen car

Police in California are searching for a two-year-old boy who was inside a car when it was stolen.Authorities say that Jacob Jardine’s mother was unloading groceries in the early hours of Sunday morning when the 2008 Buick Enclave was taken.There is no indication that the thief knew there was a child inside when the vehicle was stolen from Sunnyvale, near San Francisco.Following the theft, the California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco, Santa Cruz and Alameda counties. AMBER Alert - Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, and Alameda Counties@SunnyvaleDPS...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Married Texas school superintendent is on administrative leave after being accused of assaulting his mistress when she refused to get an abortion: School board is accused of cover-up by two parents who were arrested for trying to expose charges

A Texas school superintendent is on an administrative leave after being accused by his mistress of trying to force her to abort their baby and then assaulting her when she refused, prompting the woman to obtain a protective order against him. The scandal in the Round Rock Independent School District...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy