College wrestling: UW-Eau Claire hosting NCAA regional this weekend

In the not-so-distant past, the UW-Eau Claire wrestling program was on an unstable trajectory. After longtime coach Don Parker retired in 2009, the Blugolds went through a stretch that saw them cycle through five head coaches in six years.

The program has come a long way since. Once on an up-and-down path, Eau Claire has found steady footing and grown over the past decade-plus. They’re seeing the reward for such an effort: For the second time ever, the Blugolds will host an NCAA regional tournament this weekend at the McPhee Center.

“I think it’s big to host a regional and national events in the sport of wrestling,” UW-Eau Claire coach Tim Fader said. “Being able to have this in our home gym, with the response that I think we’ll get from our area fans and families and people coming here to watch the qualifier for the national tournament, we want to host these kinds of events.”

The Blugolds last hosted an NCAA regional in 2019, which was their first time staging such an event in Eau Claire. Just a few years later, they earned the right again.

“It’s a very, very exciting thing and a very great feeling to be able to have it in Eau Claire,” Blugolds senior Evan Lawrence said. “Just because it gives us home-field advantage, like in football. Even though there’s so many mats out there, we’re able to stay here and be in our wrestling room, stay out of the commotion and really just focus on what we need to do and what we need to get done.”

Wrestling at the regional begins at 11 a.m. on Friday and continues through Saturday.

The Blugolds are justifiably confident heading into the regional, where they’ll have a shot to qualify for nationals. Eau Claire took second at the WIAC championships two weeks ago and produced a pair of individual champions in Zach Sato (141 pounds) and Jared Stricker (174).

In all, the Blugolds had nine wrestlers reach the podium at the WIAC championships. That’s had energy high as the team gears up for NCAA action.

“I think the way that this team has been wrestling all year, we’ve shown a lot of growth throughout the season,” junior Jake Drexler said. “We’ve shown that we’re really one of the top competitors in the conference as a team. I’m just excited this weekend to display the way that we know that we can wrestle in this individual tournament and just let everybody handle their business on the mat.

“I’m excited (for us) to put some guys through to the national tournament and hopefully have a successful weekend.”

A trip to nationals is on the line for the first time since 2020. Drexler and Lawrence were two of the Blugolds three qualifiers that season, but never got the chance to wrestle as the NCAA championships were canceled at the onset of the pandemic. Last season’s NCAA meet was ultimately canceled too.

That’s just extra fuel for an already confident Blugolds team.

“I feel really good about where our guys are at,” Fader said. “I think we might be as healthy as we’ve ever been. I know our guys feel very, very good. The idea is to peak or be wrestling your best at the end of the year, and I don’t think there’s one wrestler on our team that has a concern about that. They feel really good.”