ST. LOUIS — Michael and Tara Gallina, the couple behind local favorites like Vicia and Winslow's Table, are expanding their hospitality group. Formerly known as Rooster and the Hen Hospitality, the restaurant group — now called Take Root Hospitality (TRH) — has added Aaron Martinez as partner. The Gallinas also said they are working on three new projects.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO