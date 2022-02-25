1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at gated Fayetteville community

Fayetteville Police are investigating after a double shooting Thursday night that left one man dead and another clinging to life.

It happened just after 6:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of Fen Court in the private Three Colonies community.

Two men were found shot and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of them later died from his injuries.

The victims' identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Waters (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be