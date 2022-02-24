ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USDA Announces Funding to Expand Food Processing Options, Strengthen Supply Chain

 1 day ago

The United States Department of Agriculture recently announced their commitment of $215 million in grants and other support to expand meat and poultry processing options and strengthen the American food supply chain. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced today...

Inside Nova

Kinks in the food chain: Supply, hiring challenges forcing schools to adapt

When it comes to feeding hungry students, Prince William County schools are having to do more with a lot less. Supply chain issues that have affected nearly every major industry and staffing shortages that have been a persistent problem for school systems this year are taking a toll on food services in schools, at the same time that the county is providing meals for free again this year.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
EDNPub

Regenerative Agriculture and Holistic Management – Part 2

Solving The Problems of Agriculture Land and Food Degredation with Regenerative Agriculture, Permaculture and Holistic Food Production. It is important to understand where we are, how we arrived at this point, what we prefer instead, and how we can create what we prefer. From Part 1, we know that the environment is badly damaged and deteriorating rapidly. Through research and analysis of widely available data and information of people’s actions, processes, technologies, and deliberate policies over at least 200 years, we know what was done and why. All of this is extremely important to give us perspective on the local, national, and global situation. This knowledge informs us of what not to do going forward. And this knowledge informs us of why Assemblies at the local, state, national and global levels are the reason why regeneration and restoration will happen.
AGRICULTURE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

State invests $10 million into food chain supply issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced that 40 Ohio livestock and poultry producers will receive grants totaling $10 million to help them expand capacity and meet the growing demand for meat processing services. “The supply chain issues that our country is...
OHIO STATE
bizjournals

Gilbert startup secures $2M to expand global supply chain platform

Aramid Technologies, a Gilbert-based software-as-a-service startup, has raised $2 million in seed funding to grow its quality certification software, SmartCert. SmartCert is a global supply chain collaboration platform that enables companies to prepare, manage and transfer digital quality certifications such as certificates of analysis, material certifications, and certificates of conformance. Aramid will use the funding to enhance SmartCert’s sales and onboarding process, increase product offering and strength the technology team, the company said in a funding announcement.
GILBERT, AZ
pymnts

RangeMe Adds Direct Purchasing Option to Wholesale Marketplace

Product discovery and sourcing platform RangeMe on Thursday (Feb. 17) added a direct purchasing option to its platform that allows buyers to get the products they need from suppliers, creating what the company calls “the world’s largest wholesale marketplace for retailers.”. RangeMe allows suppliers to create a B2B...
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Black founders compete to transform fintech industry with Visa Everywhere Initiative

Two monetary prizes will be awarded during the black community cohort:. All finalists are eligible to continue participating in additional Visa Everywhere Initiative competitions throughout the year. 2022 Black Community Special Edition Finalists:. Rodney Williams – Co-Founder & President | SoLo Funds. Valerie Mosley – Founder & CEO |...
ECONOMY
foodlogistics.com

How Small Businesses Optimize Food Supply Chains with Technology

The effects of the pandemic continue to throw today’s supply chains into a constant state of upheaval. When customers encounter empty shelves, expired food or otherwise compromised goods, they tend to blame both the retailer and manufacturer in almost equal measure. For this reason, all the players involved in the food supply chain have a vested interest in optimizing the shipping and fulfillment process.
SMALL BUSINESS
Benzinga

This Company Wants To Beat The COVID-19 Supply Chain Crises Facing The Ammunition Industry With Acquisitions And Production Expansion

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Americans are reportedly short on ammunition, and unfortunately, there isn’t enough available to reload. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the situation has degenerated into a growing global problem — it’s been dubbed the great ammo shortage.
INDUSTRY
foodsafetynews.com

USDA announces public comment session for input on organic program

The U.S Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service and it’s National Organic Program, have announced a public listening session for stakeholders to share their recommendations on the organic program’s’s rulemaking priorities and outstanding recommendations received from the National Organic Standards Board. The session is scheduled to...
AGRICULTURE
foodlogistics.com

3 Ways the Food Industry Can Survive Supply Chain Disruptions

Renewed lockdowns are placing increased pressure on supply chains and no industry is safe. From congested ports to labor and raw material shortages, the food industry has been faced with challenges. As our favorite foods are becoming harder to source (think cream cheese), prices are on the rise. America’s small and medium food businesses are facing significant disruptions with no end in sight.
AGRICULTURE
ZDNet

Earning a business management degree online: What to expect

Are you considering earning your business management degree online? You might be wondering about the course requirements, core skills, and career paths for business management majors. Our guide walks through everything you need to know before enrolling in an online business management program. What is an online bachelor's degree in...
EDUCATION
The Blade

Climate bill benefits Ohio farmers, state’s agricultural communities

Ohio farmers and agricultural communities stand to benefit if Congress passes legislation called the Growing Climate Solutions Act. This bipartisan bill would help provide a new, steady stream of revenue for farmers and foresters while empowering the agricultural community at large to play a more active role in reducing carbon emissions. This is a commonsense solution that will boost rural economies and protect our environment for generations to come.
OHIO STATE

