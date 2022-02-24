65-year-old Plymouth man dies in two-vehicle crash
SHERMAN – A 65-year-old rural Plymouth man died after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, authorities say.
According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, 911 dispatchers were notified around 4:15 p.m. for a crash at State 57 and Orth Drive in the Town of Sherman.
A preliminary investigation found the man, who was driving east on Orth Drive in a Jeep Cherokee, was fatally injured after pulling out from the intersection into the path of a Chevrolet van, driven by a 48-year-old Milwaukee man.
No one else was injured in the crash.
Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.
Comments / 0