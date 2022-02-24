ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, WI

65-year-old Plymouth man dies in two-vehicle crash

By Kelli Arseneau, Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qMnmm_0eOVLjuK00

SHERMAN – A 65-year-old rural Plymouth man died after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, 911 dispatchers were notified around 4:15 p.m. for a crash at State 57 and Orth Drive in the Town of Sherman.

A preliminary investigation found the man, who was driving east on Orth Drive in a Jeep Cherokee, was fatally injured after pulling out from the intersection into the path of a Chevrolet van, driven by a 48-year-old Milwaukee man.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

New UN report warns of deadly climate change consequences

A new report from a United Nations climate panel is warning of the deadly effects of climate change both now and in the future — and finding that they are currently worse than scientists had believed they would be. The report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plymouth, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Sheboygan County, WI
City
Plymouth, WI
Sheboygan County, WI
Accidents
Sheboygan County, WI
Crime & Safety
Plymouth, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Sheboygan, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS News

Trump wins CPAC 2024 straw poll, DeSantis is second but more than 30 points behind

Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando selected former President Donald Trump as their favorite for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, with 59% of voters selecting Trump in the annual gathering's straw poll. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailed Trump by more than 30 points, winning 28% of...
ORLANDO, FL
Reuters

Europe and Canada move to close skies to Russian planes

Feb 27 (Reuters) - European nations and Canada moved on Sunday to shut their airspace to Russian aircraft, an unprecedented step aimed at pressuring President Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. Aeroflot said it would cancel all...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gannett#Traffic Accident#State 57#Jeep#Arseneaukelli
CBS News

New York state school mask mandate will end Wednesday

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Sunday that the statewide school mask mandate will end Wednesday. Shortly afterward, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the vaccine mandate for bars, restaurants and theaters could end as soon as March 7. The governor's office said the decision to end the mask...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Sheboygan Press

The Sheboygan Press

408
Followers
100
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Sheboygan area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at sheboyganpress.com.

 http://sheboyganpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy