PREP BASEBALL: ‘Cats collect 2-0 win over Madison Academy

By Nick Griffin
 3 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Bearcats were back at Bill Shelton Field Thursday night to host a varsity matchup against Madison Academy and Kaleb Heatherly tossed six shutout innings to help the ‘Cats collect a 2-0 win over the Mustangs. Heatherly got the start and the win on the mound after allowing just three hits in six innings and finishing with 12 strikeouts. Easton Peed come on in the seventh and picked up the final three outs to earn the save.

The Bearcats took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Hayden Stancil drove a double into right field and brought Hunter Brooks across the plate. They added to their lead in the second when Riley Jackson scored on an error and that was all the offense Cullman needed in this one. The Mustangs got a couple runners on base in the top of the seventh but Peed got out of the jam and finished off a 2-0 win for the ‘Cats.

Stancil posted two hits and an RBI in the win and Jackson, Will Bradberry and Jake Dueland each recorded a hit as well. The Bearcats will be back in action next week when they travel to Hoover for this year’s Perfect Game High School Showdown.

