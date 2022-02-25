Police drop charges in shooting, citing ‘mistaken identity’

Wilson police said they’ve dismissed criminal charges against a man who was accused of shooting into three homes and two cars.

Detectives have secured dismissals for 19-year-old Tyrell Devonta Ellis of Wilson after clearing him of suspicion in the case, Wilson Police Department spokesman Sgt. Eric McInerny said in a Thursday release.

Ellis previously faced three counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property and one count each of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon.

“(B)ased on additional information obtained, Ellis was determined to not be involved in this incident due to mistaken identity,” McInerny said in the release.

Two other men, 25-year-old Kenshon Donte Carr of Wilson and 19-year-old Sidney Vontea Jenkins of Shaprsburg, are accused of firing guns into three houses and two cars on the 400 block of Lane Street around 6:42 p.m. Monday.

Carr and Jenkins each face three counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property and one count each of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Carr also is charged with second-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Carr and Jenkins remained in the Wilson County Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon. Wilson police say the shooting is still under investigation.