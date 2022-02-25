ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: After 45 years, Bruce Rader gives on-air farewell

By Nathan Crawford
 3 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After 45 years on the air at WAVY-TV 10, Bruce Rader said one final goodbye to Hampton Roads viewers on Thursday night.

“Well, the time has finally come,” Rader said as he began his remarks. “I sat in front of my first studio camera here at WAVY-TV 45 years ago when I was only 22 years old.”

And in those 45 years, Bruce has made an impact in the lives of so many people at WAVY and across Hampton Roads.

Bruce was born and raised in the Washington, D.C. area, but has lived and worked in Hampton Roads for more than 40 years and resides in Virginia Beach.

Under Bruce’s leadership, WAVY-TV’s Sports Department has been honored by the Associated Press as having the “Best Sports Department” in Virginia several times. Also, in numerous years Bruce has been named Hampton Roads’ “Sportscaster of the Year” by the readers of Portfolio Magazine.

Bruce is a multiple winner of the “CIAA Sportscaster of the Year” award, the Chesapeake Athletic Club has honored him several times as “Tidewater Sportscaster of the Year”, and the Virginia Beach Alumni Chapter at Norfolk State University honored him with an award for Excellence in Sports Media. Other honors include several “Best Sports Award” from the Associated Press, “Sportscaster of the Year” from Virginia’s United Press International as well as a “District Leadership Award” from the United Negro College Fund. Bruce has also been inducted into the Peninsula Baseball Hall of Fame.

When he announced his retirement in a letter to Hampton Roads , Bruce said he “continue to be a part of our news and online coverage with reports and commentary on breaking sports news, along with special projects on both our newscasts and on WAVY.com.”

BEHIND THE SCENES

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22XfrY_0eOVKy5200
    Bruce, Anita and Tom smile before the newscast(photo: WAVY/Nathan Crawford)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48cp3r_0eOVKy5200
    Bruce pauses to smile during farewell (photo: WAVY/Kevin Romm)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MOhmX_0eOVKy5200
    Bruce, Anita, Tom, Jeff and Don gather around the anchor desk (photo: WAVY/Nathan Crawford)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GqKnz_0eOVKy5200
    Bruce, Anita, Tom, Jeff and Don gather around the anchor desk (photo: WAVY/Kevin Romm)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44cE1R_0eOVKy5200
    WAVY staff watches Bruce’s farewell before surprising him one last time (photo: WAVY/Jon Dowding)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PdPlP_0eOVKy5200
    Bruce, Anita, Tom, Jeff and Don gather around the anchor desk(photo: WAVY/Kevin Romm)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UcHYp_0eOVKy5200
    One last selfie for the 6 p.m. crew featuring Brian the sports producer (photo: WAVY/Brian Parsons)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jYBqF_0eOVKy5200
    Bruce delivers final farewell (photo: WAVY/Ricky Matthews)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320bML_0eOVKy5200
    Bruce delivers final farewell (photo: WAVY/Kevin Romm)
MORE THAN SPORTS: 45 Years of Bruce Rader

ONE LAST APPLAUSE

As Bruce left the studio one final time, the staff of WAVY-TV 10 was waiting to give him one last round of applause for his hard work and dedication. Here’s a look at the final farewell through their eyes:

Bruce – from the bottom of our hearts, thank you! Thank you for your time, your dedication and most of all, thank you for being a tireless advocate for those around you. WAVY-TV 10 will not be the same without you.

