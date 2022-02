SAN ANTONIO — If you think gas prices are high now, experts say you haven't seen 'nothing yet. They say gas prices could top $7 a gallon. The price for regular gas at the Quik Trip off Medina Base Road by loop 410 on the city's west side is $3.05. In Texas AAA says the average price for a gallon of regular is $3.22 for a gallon of regular fuel. Believe it or not that is the 6th lowest cost in the U.S. The culprit? Lower supply and higher demand, and geopolitical tensions around the world especially when it comes to possible war between Russia and Ukraine which would disrupt the oil supply.

