El Pasoan living in Ukraine, Stuck in Turkey as attack continues

By Shelby Kapp
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso native Valentina Cavazos, who has been living in Ukraine for the past three years studying nursing, finds herself stuck in Turkey.

Cavazos said she left to visit her boyfriend in Turkey over Valentine’s Day weekend and wasn’t able to return even before Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday.

Thinking she would only be gone a few days, she left everything else she owns — including her cat — at her apartment in Odesa, Ukraine.

“The day after I left, the U.S. Embassy issued a statement that said you will have 48 hours to leave the country, after that we won’t be able to help you, we won’t be sending anyone in to get you,” Cavazos said.

Cavazos says she had every intention of returning to Ukraine despite the rising tension.

“Things were getting a bit weird in Ukraine but we didn’t expect anything much to happen, I don’t know we didn’t expect the whole thing to happen like this,” she said.

Since she could not return, she asked her friend to go get her cat from her apartment but says throughout Wednesday night she received messages from her friend who could hear explosions.

“She said like we were alone in the apartment when we heard all of the bombs, and my whole apartment, my whole building was shaking and I took Leeza and we ran to someone’s house that I know whose like a building away and we’re hiding here,” said Cavazos describing the message from her friend, saying it sent her into a panic after reading what was happening and then seeing the videos.

“I was in complete panic because at that time I see nothing but cities upon cities upon cities being bombed,” said Cavazos.

KTSM 9 News asked Cavazos if she planned to return to El Paso, but says her whole life, her school and her cat are in Ukraine.

“I’ve already lost everything right now that I have because of the war. And it’s just like I don’t want to let go of my whole life on this side of the world,” said Cavazos.

