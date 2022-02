BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police found and arrested a man wanted for murder after two bodies were found in a burning car in Liberty County. Isaiah Daquinton Douglas was arrested around 2 p.m. on Monday after police learned he was hiding in a Beaumont home, according to a Liberty County Sheriff’s Office release. Douglas tried to escape once officers surrounded the house but was taken into custody.

