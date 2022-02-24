Stars of the Day: Durfee boys basketball beats Snowden International in season finale

FALL RIVER — The Durfee boys basketball team finished the regular season on a positive note on Thursday afternoon, winning their second straight game, 79-66, over Snowden International School in a non-league game at B.M.C. Durfee High School.

The Southeast Conference co-champions finish the season at 14-6 (6-2 in SEC).

"Great way to end the regular season," Hilltoppers head coach Joe DaCruz said. "Truly proud of these young men and all they were able to do this season. With all the adjustments, rescheduling, injuries and other things, they have stayed the course."

Davontae Stewart paved the way for Durfee with a team-high 16 points. Jevon Holley chipped in with 14 points and Alexis Montilla finished in double figures with 11 points.

Colin Hargraves added nine points while Jaden Lewis scored eight points in the win.

Durfee awaits the tournament pairings on Saturday.

Wednesday

Greater New Bedford 77, Westport 53

The Wildcats dropped their game against non-league opponent Greater New Bedford on Wednesday.

Hunter Brodeur led Westport (17-3) with a team-high 16 points. Ben Boudria added 14 points.

The Wildcats await the tournament seedings on Saturday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fairhaven 35, Bishop Connolly 28

The Lady Cougars dropped their season finale to non-league opponent Fairhaven.

Abby Sousa led Connolly (7-9) with a team-high 17 points and nine rebounds. Hannah Anselmo chipped in with six points, seven rebounds, six assists, five steals and two blocks.

Sam O’Leary finished with seven points, seven rebounds, an assist, three steals and three blocks. Grace Machado added five rebounds and two assists.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports.