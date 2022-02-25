ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Apprentices, interns, students would gain under workforce bills

By Cindy Gonzalez
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YE5pw_0eOVIuTi00

Joshua Santiago figured he’d follow the brain drain out of Nebraska — until he landed an internship at Spreetail that’s now paving the way for a future full-time job in Lincoln, a trendy loft apartment and the most pocket change he’s ever had.

“That internship … changed my life forever,” the York College senior told the Legislature’s Appropriation Committee. “I’ll be staying in the Cornhusker state.”

Joshua Santiago, a York College student, testifies on internship bill (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

His testimony Thursday followed Myra Brown, another student who talked about a high school job shadow opportunity with a Grand Island oncologist that offered lessons not available in a classroom. She said she’s on a path to medical school.

The two young Nebraskans spoke at an afternoon public hearing at the Capitol, joining numerous others testifying on bills that collectively would direct about $100 million toward internship, apprenticeship and state-college-based projects aimed at keeping and beefing up the state’s future workforce.

Facing competition

The Appropriations  Committee took no action on whether to advance any of the bills aired during a three-hour hearing. The proposals, intended also as economic drivers, are competing against a multitude of others seeking pieces of Nebraska’s $1 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Among bills reviewed was Legislative Bill 1167, introduced by Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, which would allocate $30 million for internship grants and $20 million for training and apprenticeship monies.

State Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward
(Courtesy of Unicameral Information Office)

LB 1206, introduced by Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward, would appropriate $44.3 million to state colleges to upgrade infrastructure, technology, equipment and housing.

LB 1063, introduced by Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, would direct $5 million to the state Labor Department for programs aimed at increasing apprenticeships and to provide “premium pay” bonuses to existing registered apprentices.

LB 1072, introduced by Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, would direct $1 million to a “financial success program” shepherded by Creighton University that he said builds skills to increase income mobility. The gift would require outside matching funds of $2 million.

Premium pay for apprentices

Felicia Hilton, representing Nebraska workers in the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, joined a few others in the skilled trades in supporting awarding a premium pay bonus to apprentices. She said they should be duly recognized, similar to other essential workers of the pandemic, as they carried on with construction work that is key to a thriving community.

The one-time payment, said Hilton, would serve as an incentive to keep workers motivated and in the state. But, she said, she was opposed to the state appropriating dollars for new staffers to administer the awards.

The state Department of Labor already has names of registered apprentices, she said, and could distribute funds directly to those trainees.

Nebraska Labor Commissioner John Albin questioned whether the state could find enough eligible trainees to award the premium pay. He said the state has not been able to spend all the funds it previously received for a similar apprentice-focused program.

On the bill that Kolterman introduced to benefit state colleges, the term-limited senator urged approval, saying the proposal helps wrap up his last year in the Legislature. He called LB 1206 an investment in the workforce of the future and said passage is “critical to maintaining rural areas.”

The post Apprentices, interns, students would gain under workforce bills appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Education
City
Norfolk, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Lincoln, NE
Government
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
State
Nebraska State
City
Seward, NE
The Hill

New UN report warns of deadly climate change consequences

A new report from a United Nations climate panel is warning of the deadly effects of climate change both now and in the future — and finding that they are currently worse than scientists had believed they would be. The report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS News

New York state school mask mandate will end Wednesday

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Sunday that the statewide school mask mandate will end Wednesday. Shortly afterward, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the vaccine mandate for bars, restaurants and theaters could end as soon as March 7. The governor's office said the decision to end the mask...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Morfeld
Person
Mike Mcdonnell
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
105
Followers
130
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy