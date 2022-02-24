Vanderbilt women's basketball forces 28 turnovers, beats No. 21 Florida on Senior Night, 63-59

It was Jordyn Cambridge's senior night for Vanderbilt women's basketball, and the Commodores did their best impression of the point guard. Forcing 28 turnovers, Vanderbilt snapped a six-game losing streak with its 63-59 win over No. 21 Florida. Freshman guard Iyana Moore all but iced it by making both her free throws with 8.8 seconds left.

Cambridge had six steals, and Moore and senior forward Brinae Alexander had four each to lead Vanderbilt (13-16, 4-11 SEC) to its first win over a ranked opponent since March 1, 2020, when it beat No. 16 Kentucky to end the regular season. Four SEC wins is tied for the Commodores' most since the 2015-16 season.

"We've gone through a tough stretch," first-year coach Shea Ralph said. "And I keep talking about how important it is for us to learn from that and grow from that. ... It'd be really easy for them to just say, we have a couple games left, another game in the tournament and that's it. But they're not, they've never done that. ... I think for us moving forward into the next couple of weeks, this was probably the best game start to finish that we played."

Freshman forward Sacha Washington scored 16 points, Cambridge scored 14, Alexander scored 11 and Moore scored 10 for Vanderbilt. Washington added 11 rebounds.

Guard Kiara Smith led Florida (20-8, 10-5) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Zipporah Broughton had 14 points.

Seniors strong

Cambridge, Alexander and Asha Taylor were all in the starting lineup on senior night.

Cambridge, in addition to her 14 points and six steals, had five rebounds and five assists. Alexander added four rebounds and one block. Taylor recorded two rebounds.

"On and off the court, they're a huge impact," Washington said of Cambridge and Alexander. "They take care of us, really they're always making sure we got our stuff together and on the court off the court. I could talk to them about anything on the court; they're just role models."

Stifling defense

Vanderbilt is one of just five teams to hold Florida under 60 points this year, with the other four all ranked or receiving votes in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll. Thanks largely to Washington, the Commodores grabbed 21 boards, including 11 offensive rebounds, to the Gators' 28. Florida shot just 38% from the field and had 10 assists to 28 turnovers. Just three Gators scored more than six points.

"We were just very intentional about what we wanted to do coming into the game and paying attention to scout," Cambridge said. "We wanted to limit their paint touches. I think we did a pretty good job of that. I also think we had each other's back today, we were in help, we were rotating correctly. And we were doing the small stuff that we try to do every game, but it really showed today."

Cold from three

The Commodores struggled from deep Thursday, making just 2-of-11 shots. While Florida wasn't great from deep either, the Gators hit more often than Vanderbilt, making 7-of-24.

Both teams struggled from the free-throw line as well. The Commodores shot 61% on 18 attempts and Florida shot 57% on seven attempts.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean.

