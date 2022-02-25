ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Cesaro Quietly Exits WWE

ringsidenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCesaro was widely regarded as one of the best workers in WWE. Now he is free to work elsewhere after his contract expired. This is a surprising departure for WWE and a big loss when you’re talking about talent. The former Tag Team...

www.ringsidenews.com

411mania.com

Footage From After Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

As previously reported, there were two dark matches during last night’s WWE Smackdown taping in Hershey, PA. Before the show started, Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler. The dark match main event saw The Bloodline defeat The Viking Raiders and Drew McIntyre. You can see clips from that match below, which featured the crowd antagonizing Paul Heyman. At one point a ‘Walrus’ chant broke out, which led to Roman Reigns consoling his chief advisor.
WWE
PWMania

Mick Foley Issues Statement On Cesaro’s Departure From WWE

In a video published to his YouTube channel, Mick Foley talked about Cesaro’s departure from WWE:. ““I’m really disappointed because I had been one of Cesaro’s biggest proponents for a long time ever since I saw him working in the independents in the early 2000s. I saw him in Ring of Honor, 2005 or 2006. Man, Vince McMahon just never saw in him what I saw and what so many of you saw, which was a world champion. But in this case, I feel like WWE’s loss is the wrestling world’s gain. Because this guy, Cesaro, can work anywhere in the world. While AEW would obviously be a great destination for him, I’d love to see him just venture out. Because he is one of those guys [and] just work everywhere, because he’s one of those guys who can work any style with anyone and tear it down, have a great match. And I know when I left big companies in the past, I felt like the weight of the world was off my shoulders, and I could spread my wings and fly. And I’m pretty sure that’s houses Cesaro feels right now. One of the greatest workers of this generation. And man, I just hate the idea that he gets branded as a guy that doesn’t have whatever it is when so many of us see it in him. Why not give him a run just to see what would happen. I mean, he’s come up big every time he’s been handed the ball. He’s run with it as far as he can until he’s asked to hand it back. What a great pleasure it was to work with him when I was the Raw GM. I think the stuff I did with him and Sheamus was my favorite stuff. Man, I love putting those guys together and I remember going to him and explaining to him why he’d been picked so low in the draft. I said even if it’s fictional, In my mind, there has to be a reason and the reason is that your shoulder is a question mark. I said otherwise, it’s almost ludicrous that you were picked so low in the draft. And when I say low, I mean a high number that he should have been in the top five, top 10 minimum.
WWE
411mania.com

More Details On Cesaro’s Exit From WWE, No Word On Contact With AEW

As we reported yesterday, Cesaro has left the WWE after his contract with the company expired and they couldn’t agree to terms on a new deal. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that with other stars getting big offers like AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, it’s possible (although unconfirmed) that he wasn’t offered the same amount of money.
WWE
Tony Khan
NFL
PWMania

Wrestler Appears On WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage During The Same Night

Indy wrestler Kayla Sparks appeared on the Friday, February 25th 2022 editions of WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage. Sparks lost in a match against Serena Deeb which was taped on Wednesday night. Sparks then showed up on the live Smackdown and was the “fan” that received a kiss from Los Lothorios.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

More Details On Why Cesaro Left WWE

In recent weeks some interesting names have been making moves in the world of professional wrestling, and it was recently reported that Cesaro’s contract with WWE has expired. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Cesaro’s contract expired as of this week, and the two sides were...
WWE
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff On Cesaro Leaving WWE, Reason He Could Potentially Become Next ‘Shiny Object’ For AEW

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed Cesaro leaving WWE, whether Cesaro should join AEW, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below. Eric Bischoff on Cesaro leaving WWE: “I don’t know Cesaro well enough, but we’ve interacted quite a bit socially when I was in WWE. He is just a classy guy and really a nice person to be around. Every time I saw him, he had a smile on his face backstage. I’m more interested in why did he never reach what everybody thinks his potential is in WWE? Is it because he couldn’t really excel on the mic? I don’t know, but I’d really be curious. I’m sure at some point in time down the road, we’ll be able to pick Bruce [Prichard]’s brain and be able to find out exactly what it is. Because he has all the goods, right? He has a great look, he’s great in the ring, he looks like a movie star. He could be in a James Bond movie. Just a great character. But there’s a reason why he never made it to the top, and I don’t know what that is. I’m curious to find out. Here’s another thing, 11 years in WWE. Cesaro has made a boatload of money. As fans, we’re talking about who should be on top and who deserves it – the fanbase’s favorite words, he deserves it. Well, you don’t deserve anything. You earn it based on any number of factors. But for whatever reason Cesaro didn’t make it to the top – he didn’t make world champion money, but he’s been making great money for 11 years.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: Tony Khan To Make “Massive” Announcement, Latest On Cesaro’s WWE Exit

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWE
411mania.com

Drew McIntyre on Cesaro Leaving WWE, Thinks Cesaro Will Do Fine

– The In the Kliq podcast recently spoke to WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre, who commented on Cesaro parting ways with WWE and becoming a free agent after they were unable to come to an agreement on a new contract. McIntyre stated (via Fightful) on Cesaro:. “That’s a shame. So many...
WWE
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

WWE

