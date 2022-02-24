WWE Had Plans To Use Cesaro When His Contract Expired

The wheels of the rumor mill continue to turn, as speculation around the free agent market within the world of professional wrestling continues with confirmed departures, a debut, and other discussion points. The biggest story this week was that Cesaro, formerly known as Claudio Castagnoli before his WWE tenure, left the organization after his contract expired. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reported that the former tag team champion simply declined the deal the company offered for him to re-sign. That puts Cesaro on the list of several former WWE talent that didn’t get released, but rather declined to remain on the WWE roster with the notion that they might have a better future elsewhere, which makes quite the statement about the structure of the promotion.
