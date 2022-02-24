ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Had Plans To Use Cesaro When His Contract Expired

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCesaro, a Superstar that many feel WWE underutilized, is no longer under contract. They could not come to terms on a new deal and he is free to go elsewhere. We will have to see what happens next, but WWE was planning to use the Swiss Cyborg. When many...

ComicBook

WWE Nearly Lost Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber Because of COVID-19

Goldberg finally faced Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber this past weekend. The match was originally supposed to take place all the way back at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, but with the COVID-19 pandemic in its first wave across the United States, Reigns opted to step away from the match. It turns out that WWE almost lost the match a second time, as Goldberg confirmed on the latest CarCast that he was battling COVID when WWE contacted him about doing the match with Reigns in Saudi Arabia.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Seth Rollins Reacts To News Of Cesaro’s WWE Departure

In the aftermath of Cesaro departing from WWE, Seth Rollins has shared a GIF of the Swiss Superman performing the UFO (Unidentified Flying Opponent) during their match at last year’s WrestleMania 37. It’s no secret that Rollins and Cesaro are very tight, dating back to their days together in...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Wants WrestleMania Match Against WWE HOFer

WWE star Rhea Ripley joined Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast to talk about her career in WWE to this point. Ripley was asked if she was proud of being the first-ever WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion, and she confirmed that she is, in fact, very proud.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Describes How WWE WrestleMania 38 Will End

Roman Reigns has given his thoughts on the news that he and Brock Lesnar will likely headline night two of WrestleMania 38. The Tribal Chief put out a tweet stating: “…and the last image of #WrestleMania is me standing with two championships over a broken, beaten, defeated, and humiliated Brock Lesnar. #GodMode #WitnessMe”
WWE
aiptcomics

Cesaro no longer with WWE

Cesaro has “quietly exited” WWE after the two sides failed to come to terms on a new deal, according to PWInsider. Cesaro last wrestled for WWE on the 2/11 episode of SmackDown, where he lost to Happy Corbin. Listen to the latest episode of our weekly wrestling podcast,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
PWMania

News On Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 38, Updated Card

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has confirmed that Night 2 of WrestleMania will feature WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As noted earlier it was confirmed on Thursday that SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey will happen on Night 1. Marc Raimondi of ESPN...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Cesaro Reportedly Gone From WWE

Cesaro has reportedly left WWE. Cesaro quietly exited WWE after his contract expired, according to PWInsider. He was originally scheduled to be at Friday’s SmackDown in Hershey, PA, but he will not be there as he is no longer with the company. It was noted that WWE and Cesaro...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Bad News On Bobby Lashley’s Injury Status

That’s a bad sign for the future. There is very little more frustrating in wrestling than seeing someone getting red hot and then having their career put on hold by an injury. That seems to be the case with Bobby Lashley, who lost the WWE Title at Elimination Chamber despite not actually getting in the ring. Lashley has a shoulder injury, and now things are looking even worse than before.
WWE
411mania.com

More On Cesaro’s WWE Exit, Reaction Within WWE

UPDATE: A new report has additional details on Cesaro’s WWE exit and the reaction backstage. As noted earlier, Cesaro is no longer with the company after he was offered a contract extension but turned it down. Fightful reports that Cesaro was on a one-year contract extension that expired, and...
WWE
PWMania

Report: Cesaro Quietly Departs WWE After Failed Contract Talks

Cesaro has quietly exited WWE after his contract expired, according to PWInsider. He was originally scheduled to be at Friday’s SmackDown in Hershey, but he will not be there as he is no longer with the company. It was noted that WWE and Cesaro had been in contract negotiations,...
WWE
CBS Sports

WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar sign WrestleMania 38 contracts

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to put pen-to-paper for their WrestleMania 38 super fight on WWE SmackDown. Universal champion Reigns and WWE champion Lesnar emerged victorious in their respective Elimination Chamber title matches, setting up a champion vs. champion match on the grandest stage of them all. WWE SmackDown takes place inside the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Friday.
WWE
Popculture

Popular WWE Superstar Reportedly Leaves Company After Contract Expires

A popular WWE Superstar who had had a huge win at WrestleMania 37 is leaving the company. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Cesaro has "quietly exited" the company after his current contract expired. It's been reported WWE and Cesaro had been in negotiations but didn't come to an agreement. WWE reportedly offered Cesaro an extension on his current deal, but it was turned down.
WWE
ComicBook

Bobby Lashley Not Advertised for WWE's Road to WrestleMania MSG Show

It was recently reported that WWE superstar Bobby Lashley had been injured since the Royal Rumble and would require surgery. The surgery, which will repair his shoulder, will keep him out of action for at least 4 months, so it makes sense then that WWE has removed Lashley from the events leading up to WrestleMania. The former WWE Champion has now been removed from all advertisements for the upcoming WWE Live event in March at Madison Square Garden, which is significant since he was previously listed as part of the event in a match against Brock Lesnar.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (2/25)

The first SmackDown after WWE Elimination Chamber will take place tonight from the Giant Center in Hershey PA. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight- -Sami Zayn celebrates last week’s Intercontinental Championship victory. -Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss in a rematch from Elimination Chamber. -WWE Champion Brock Lesnar...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WrestleMania 38 Plans For Sasha Banks Revealed?

It looks like Sasha Banks and Naomi will be challenging for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles soon. This week’s SmackDown saw Banks make her return to the ring with a win over Shotzi, while Naomi was on commentary. After the match, Naomi hit the ring to celebrate with Banks and announce that they will be the next WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Banks looked at Naomi a bit surprised, but approved of the idea. They celebrated again to Naomi’s music to end the segment.
WWE
Popculture

Jeff Hardy Makes Big Announcement on Pro Wrestling Career

Jeff Hardy is getting back in the ring. The former WWE Superstar told YouTuber Jared Myers that he's heading to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Hardy was released by WWE in December after leaving mid-match during a house show in Texas. Jeff Hardy's brother, Matt Hardy revealed that WWE wanted Jeff to attend rehab, but he declined.
WWE
PWMania

What Cesaro’s Exit Says About WWE

The wheels of the rumor mill continue to turn, as speculation around the free agent market within the world of professional wrestling continues with confirmed departures, a debut, and other discussion points. The biggest story this week was that Cesaro, formerly known as Claudio Castagnoli before his WWE tenure, left the organization after his contract expired. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reported that the former tag team champion simply declined the deal the company offered for him to re-sign. That puts Cesaro on the list of several former WWE talent that didn’t get released, but rather declined to remain on the WWE roster with the notion that they might have a better future elsewhere, which makes quite the statement about the structure of the promotion.
WWE

