5-Amino-1-Pentanol Market Size Forecast to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026

thedallasnews.net
 1 day ago

5-Amino-1-Pentanol Market size is forecast to reach US$1.6 billion by 2026, and is growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026. 5-Amino-1-Pentanolis a soluble white crystal that must be stored in a tight container and placed in a cool, dry place. 5-Amino-1-pentanol is a promising substance as a corrosion Inhibitor. Amino-functional...

www.thedallasnews.net

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market in APAC to Record 3.61% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022| Evolving Opportunities with BASF SE &China National Chemical Corp. Ltd. | 17000 + Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyvinyl Chloride Market in APAC Facts at a Glance- Companies: 10+ – Including BASF SE, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Covestro AG, Formosa Plastics Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LG Chem Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., The Lubrizol Corp., and The Sanmar Group Oy among others.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Fruits and Vegetables Market size in Morocco to grow by USD 126 Mn | Evolving opportunities in non-organic segment | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruits and vegetables market size in Morocco is expected to increase by USD 126 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 2.77% during the forecast period. Technavio expects the market to observe a year-over-year growth of 2.24% in 2022. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats, information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.
Marietta Daily Journal

Biden and Newsom want to secure a domestic supply chain for critical minerals

WASHINGTON — President Biden is looking to California to help secure a permanent pipeline of critical materials essential to the tech industry that can boost the nation's green energy production and its competitiveness. Speaking Tuesday at a virtual roundtable with Gov. Gavin Newsom, the president touted a series of...
bloomberglaw.com

AstraZeneca Will Ax Its U.S. Workers’ Pension Plan This Year

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, a U.S. subsidiary of the company manufacturing one of the world’s most prominent Covid-19 vaccines, will terminate its $1.3 billion pension plan later this year, according to company officials. The company, which calls itself AstraZeneca US, late last month sent 7,000 workers and retirees at its...
TechCrunch

Hydrogen production without CO2 is getting a boost with new tech from Verdagy

It turns out that the most common way (more than 90% of hydrogen made in the U.S.) of producing industrial amounts of hydrogen is steam-methane reforming (SMR). In other words: You take methane gas (CH4), and you chuck a load of steam (H2O) at it under high pressure. The chemistry gods do their thing, and you get a bunch of hydrogen (yay!) and a load of CO2. If you’ve been reading about climate change, you might recall that CO2 is something we’re trying to avoid. As you’re cruising your saucy Toyota Mirai, Honda Clarity or Hyundai Nexo into the sunset with a drizzle of water toppling out of the tail pipe, without a trace of CO2 in sight, it’s easy to feel smug. There’s a snag: Unless you know where the hydrogen came from, it’s possible that instead of being thrown out of the tail-pipe of your car, it was instead produced at a big factory somewhere. Whoops. Of course, there’s a chance they capture and repurpose the CO2 at the source, but wouldn’t it be delightful if we didn’t produce it in the first place? Funny you should mention that.
HackerNoon

Top 10 Electronic Design Companies You Should Know in 2022

The Sneaky Vampire Syndicate (SVS) is a separate NFT project. There are 8,888 male vampires in the Generation 1 collection and 12,345 female vampires in Generation 2 collection. Each vampire is hand-drawn with their traits and emotions by Mig, a former Bored Ape Yacht Club artist. SVS will collaborate with eight female artists to produce eight one-of-a-kinds Sneaky Vampiress NFTs for the collection. The breeding mechanism will revolve around the $BLOOD coin.
Nature.com

Spatial analysis connects excess water pollution discharge, industrial production, and consumption at the sectoral level

Linking of 'consumption-industrial production-surface water deterioration' is essential for industrialised economies to understand the mechanism of industrial water pollution. However, such a connection may mislead policy decisions if sectoral details are lacking. This study investigated excess pollution discharge from 11,094 industrial enterprises comprising 22 economic sectors through setting discharge thresholds on 1338 water function zones in Jiangsu Province, the most industrialised province in China. We further evaluated the contribution of final consumption in Chinese provinces to excess pollution discharge in Jiangsu via a national multi-region input"“output table. Notably, despite typically heavy polluting sectors contributing the maximum excess pollution discharge, high-tech manufacturing sectors had a higher level of risk for excess pollution discharge. This was attributed to the spatial agglomeration of these sectors, with enterprises typically located in industrial parks. The increasing final consumption of specific sectors in both Jiangsu and other provinces may further drive excess pollution discharge in Jiangsu.
rigzone.com

First Mobile Offshore Wind Units To Power Oil And Gas Facilities In 2024

Odfjell Oceanwind has revealed plans to order the first floating Mobile Offshore Wind Units later this year. Following an Approval in Principle from DNV, Odfjell Oceanwind has revealed plans to order the first floating Mobile Offshore Wind Units (MOWUs) later this year, with a plan of going into operation in 2024.
WTAJ

New Brand of Heat Pumps at Mount Union Lumber & Supply: Mitsubishi Electric

Sponsored Content by Mount Union Lumber & Supply Inc. Dwight Rittenhouse from Mount Union Lumber & Supply has some big news! They are adding another brand of heat pumps to their inventory — Mitsubishi Electric. Mitsubishi Electric’s technologically advanced mini-split air conditioners and heat pumps can provide superior comfort,...
Nature.com

Air quality and health co-benefits of China's carbon dioxide emissions peaking before 2030

Recent evidence shows that carbon emissions in China are likely to peak ahead of 2030. However, the social and economic impacts of such an early carbon peak have rarely been assessed. Here we focus on the economic costs and health benefits of different carbon mitigation pathways, considering both possible socio-economic futures and varying ambitions of climate policies. We find that an early peak before 2030 in line with the 1.5"‰Â°C target could avoid ~118,000 and ~614,000 PM2.5 attributable deaths under the Shared Socioeconomic Pathway 1, in 2030 and 2050, respectively. Under the 2"‰Â°C target, carbon mitigation costs could be more than offset by health co-benefits in 2050, bringing a net benefit of $393"“$3,017 billion (in 2017 USD value). This study not only provides insight into potential health benefits of an early peak in China, but also suggests that similar benefits may result from more ambitious climate targets in other countries.
Nature.com

Redox-mediated electrosynthesis of ethylene oxide from CO and water

The electrochemical production of ethylene oxide (EO) from CO2, water and renewable electricity could result in a net consumption of CO2. Unfortunately existing electrochemical CO2-to-EO conversions show impractical Faradaic efficiency (FE) and require a high energy input. Here we report a class of period-6-metal-oxide-modified iridium oxide catalysts that enable us to achieve improved CO2-to-EO conversion. Among barium, lanthanum, cerium and bismuth, we find that barium-oxide-loaded catalysts achieve an ethylene-to-EO FE of 90%. When we pair this with the oxygen reduction reaction at the cathode, we achieve an energy input of 5.3"‰MJ per kg of EO, comparable to that of existing (emissions-intensive) industrial processes. We have also devised a redox-mediated paired system that shows a 1.5-fold higher CO2-to-EO FE (35%) and uses a 1.2"‰V lower operating voltage than literature benchmark electrochemical systems.
thefastmode.com

Fujitsu Launches 5G vRAN; Claims Reduction in CO2 Emissions by 50%

Fujitsu this week announced that it has successfully developed new software virtualized radio access network (vRAN) technology with support for 5G Standalone (SA) and will offer it for verification by telecommunications carriers from March 2022. By leveraging Fujitsu’s AI and quantum-inspired “Digital Annealer” technologies to optimize computing resources, the newly...
