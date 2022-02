Risky business: In voting against Republican maps Thursday, Democrats took a considerable risk, Andrew Tobias writes. Democratic support would have locked in the maps, which perfectly hit the state’s 54% Republican, 46% Democratic proportionality target, for the next ten years, giving them a real chance to end the GOP supermajority in the Statehouse. Rejecting them means they will expire in four years when the Ohio Supreme Court could be much less favorable to them. Democrats believe they have a good chance to succeed in court since the maps, like a previous set the court rejected, contain many Democratic-leaning toss-up districts with no offsetting Republican ones. The redistricting commission is scheduled to meet again at 2 p.m. Tuesday to consider maps for U.S. congressional districts.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO