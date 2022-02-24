Lemon White Bean Salad

Done in under 30 minutes, this Lemon Chicken Pasta is a quick and easy dinner recipe that is full of delicious but simple flavors. I love lemon in all things, not just desserts. I love being able to use it in savory dishes as well. Lemon, if used correctly, can really brighten up flavors. This Lemon Chicken Pasta is just one of them. This is such a simple recipe and is done in no time but it will taste like it took you so much effort to make. Serving this as a family meal or at a dinner party will really have everyone's taste buds going. With easy to find ingredients, this Lemon Chicken Pasta recipe will become one of your favorite fast-fix meals!

