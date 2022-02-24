ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Lemon White Bean Salad

12tomatoes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of times we tend to think of beans as something to add into soups, but they can make for some mighty tasty stand-alone dishes, too. If you’re not a huge fan of baked beans then this is a great one to replace those sweet recipes with something a bit...

12tomatoes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

We Made This Sunday Pie Recipe from 1968 and It Took Us to Lemony Heaven

Traditional Sunday dinners used to be a big to-do. The whole family would gather round the table for a special meal, followed by an extra-special dessert. In 1968, The Jell-O Pudding Ideabook recommended capping off summer Sunday dinners with this luscious, lemon-y pudding pie; over 50 years later, this Sunday pie recipe still looks irresistible.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Easy Italian Lemon Butter Bars Recipe

These Italian lemon butter bars are so soft, creamy and delicious! Plus, they are very simple and easy to prepare. You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus around 40 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:. Servings 20. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 1½ cups all-purpose flour. ½...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bean Salad#Canned Beans#Baked Beans#Food Drink
butterwithasideofbread.com

ORANGE CREAMSICLE POKE CAKE

Orange Creamsicle Poke Cake made with a white cake mix, orange soda, orange Jello and vanilla pudding! Fun and fruity cake recipe that is perfect for a crowd!. We love poke cakes and this one is absolutely amazing. It’s ready to hit the dessert table at your next BBQ, potluck, or holiday family gathering. Made with a few simple ingredients and kept chilled in the fridge, it’s the perfect way to cool down after a hot day in the sun!
RECIPES
Salon

Like creamed spinach? Then you'll love this 5-ingredient spinach pasta

One of my favorite sub-genres of cookbooks are those that fix a laser-focused lens on a single ingredient, preferably produce. The shelves at Myopic Books in Chicago's Wicker Park are packed with little, tattered paperback gems that have one-word titles like "Corn" or "Broccoli." That selection is one of the reasons I could spend hours combing through the shelves.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SFGate

Spicy cashew shrimp is a 30-minute recipe with a flavor-bomb sauce

Inside this 30-minute spicy shrimp bowl recipe are two mini recipes - a clever, flavor-bomb of a sauce and a quick spiced-nut technique. I've committed both to memory and have since carried them over to other dishes. I love when I find little gems - a nugget of wisdom on...
RECIPES
Vice

Easy Kung Pao Chicken Recipe

1 pound|450 gram boneless and skinless chicken (dark meat, whole leg is preferred), cut into 1-inch pieces. 6 scallions, whites cut into 1-inch pieces, greens thinly sliced for garnish. ¾ cup|90 grams roasted peanuts. 8 garlic cloves, thinly sliced. 1 ½ teaspoons dark soy sauce. 1 ½ tablespoons...
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Lemon Chicken Pasta

Done in under 30 minutes, this Lemon Chicken Pasta is a quick and easy dinner recipe that is full of delicious but simple flavors. I love lemon in all things, not just desserts. I love being able to use it in savory dishes as well. Lemon, if used correctly, can really brighten up flavors. This Lemon Chicken Pasta is just one of them. This is such a simple recipe and is done in no time but it will taste like it took you so much effort to make. Serving this as a family meal or at a dinner party will really have everyone's taste buds going. With easy to find ingredients, this Lemon Chicken Pasta recipe will become one of your favorite fast-fix meals!
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Season to Taste is in Suamico at 2300 Lineville Rd. Suite 107. For more from Season to Taste, click here!. Whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt in a small bowl. Heat a griddle over medium-low. Add the sugar to a large bowl, then finely grate the zest of the...
SUAMICO, WI
WSVN-TV

Lemon Butter Chicken/ Belkys

If you’re wondering what to make for dinner this week, we have something sure to make your sweetheart smile! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite With Belkys. 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, sliced in half lengthwise. Salt and freshly crack black pepper (to taste) 2...
RECIPES
Washington Post

Mushroom, White Bean and Rice Skillet

One (13.25-ounce) can mushrooms pieces and stems, drained, rinsed and patted dry. One (15-ounce) can white beans, such as cannellini or Great Northern, drained and rinsed, or 1 1/2 cups cooked white beans. One (10.5-ounce) can unsalted condensed cream of mushroom soup. 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce (optional; may substitute with...
RECIPES
Smoky Mountain News

Sweet Potato Kale Quinoa Salad

Sweet Potato Kale Quinoa Salad pairs nicely with a protein of choice for dinner. However, the leftovers are even better used for lunches and snacks in the days to come. You can substitute several ingredients in the salad to customize it to your liking. Enjoy!. Ingredients:. 2 cups (uncooked) Quinoa.
RECIPES
Sentinel & Enterprise

Refresh your sweet potatoes with fried eggs

The only complaint my husband, Daniel, has about my cooking is that every time I make something he loves, I never cook it again. It’s not that I mean to never cook it again; it’s that I can’t help but wonder, what would happen if I stirred in a pinch of this or a drizzle of that? Would it make the dish brighter, fuller, tastier? To me, this tweaking is part of the fun, one of the main reasons I love to cook.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Thomasina Miers’ recipe for chickpea, chard and bread soup with saffron and garlic yoghurt

I have just returned from a trip to Mexico, where I was struck by the stocks I saw simmering on every stove – broths ladled over greens and flowers, or tender offcuts of meat, or in bases of dried shrimp and seafood. In all cases, these broths were seasoned with local herbs, dried chillies and spices. Countries with deep-rooted food cultures are often skilled at celebrating the goodness in a bowl of soup. Here is one inspired by holidays in Greece.
RECIPES
WMDT.com

Cooking with Lynn: Lentil salad

47ABC — If you’ve been looking for a recipe that has a bunch of protein in it and is also easy to make, Nutrition Educator Lynn Matava has the recipe for you!. Check out her dish using lentils.
RECIPES
Houston Chronicle

White Bean and Chicken Chili: A warm recipe for our next chilly day

Cold temps are prime times to eat wholesome, warming foods. It just feels right. And as Mantak Chia and William Wei say in their fascinating book, “Cosmic Nutrition: The Taoist Approach to Health and Longevity,” warming is about more than just temperature. Yes, piping hot soups, stews and...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy