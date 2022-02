Ford Motor Company continues to try and produce enough vehicles to meet demand amid a world full of supply constraints, as well as a period of time when the automaker is churning out a number of desirable products. That includes the 2022 Ford Maverick, which FoMoCo recently stopped taking orders for as its production capacity was quickly maxed out. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the automaker will also stop taking orders for the red-hot 2022 Ford Bronco on March 8th as well. Existing 2022 Ford Bronco order holders will still be able to amend their orders after that date if necessary, however.

