The latest real estate sales in Wallingford for Feb. 3 — 10.

WALLINGFORD — A Teddy’s Stores Gulf station closed for three years will reopen this week after renovations are completed. The business at 1195 N. Colony Rd. has been closed since 2019 when Kevin Curry, owner of Danby Gasoline Marketers, bought it and a few other locations from a distributor. Curry said there was a tenant in the location at the time and he had to go through an eviction proceeding.

WALLINGFORD, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO