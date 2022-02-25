ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Paxton's family reaches $1 million settlement with a medical group over the actor's death

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Almost exactly five years after his shocking passing, the family of actor/filmmaker Bill Paxton has reached a $1 million settlement.

Paxton underwent open-heart surgery at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on February 14, 2017 to repair a damaged valve.

He underwent another emergency surgery just a day later to repair a damaged coronary artery, but his condition continued to deteriorate and he passed away 10 days later on February 25, 2017, at 61 years of age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46cOK0_0eOVEXwb00
Lawsuit: Almost exactly five years after his shocking passing, the family of actor/filmmaker Bill Paxton has reached a $1 million settlement
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Reitc_0eOVEXwb00
Surgery: Paxton underwent open-heart surgery at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on February 14, 2017 to repair a damaged valve

The actor's family sued Dr. Moody Makar, the anesthesiologist for Paxton's February 2017 surgery, and General Anesthesia Specialists Partnership, in February 2018.

The group denied responsibility for Paxton's death, stating their, 'personnel complied with the standard of care insofar as their involvement in the care and treatment of ... Paxton, and nothing their personnel did or didn’t do caused or contributed to his death.'

While the group, 'denies liability in this matter,' they added the settlement will, 'reasonably compensate plaintiffs and avoid exposing defendant to an expensive and time consuming litigation.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KonyT_0eOVEXwb00
Family: The actor's family sued Dr. Moody Makar, the anesthesiologist for Paxton's February 2017 surgery, and General Anesthesia Specialists Partnership, in February 2018

The attorney for Makar and General Anesthesia Specialists Partnership, Robert Reback, said the settlement dismisses Makar from the settlement without payment, adding the settlement was, 'a business decision.'

The lawsuit was first filed by Bill Paxton's widow, Louise Paxton, and their children, James and Lydia Paxton, in February 2018.

The lawsuit was filed against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Dr. Ali Khoynezhad, the surgeon who operated on Paxton, with General Anesthesia Specialists Partnership later added to the lawsuit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hpe7K_0eOVEXwb00
Business: The attorney for Makar and General Anesthesia Specialists Partnership, Robert Reback, said the settlement dismisses Makar from the settlement without payment, adding the settlement was, 'a business decision'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vrt0w_0eOVEXwb00
Family: The lawsuit was first filed by Bill Paxton's widow, Louise Paxton, and their children, James and Lydia Paxton, in February 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Khoynezhad performed, 'a high risk and unconventional surgical approach' for the surgery on Paxton.

The lawsuit also alleged that Khoynezhad lacked the experience necessary to perform such a complicated operation and that he downplayed several risks.

His operation caused Paxton to suffer from, 'excessive bleeding, cardiogenic shock and a compromised coronary artery,' which lead to the second emergency surgery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O3Zrx_0eOVEXwb00
Unconventional: The lawsuit alleges that Khoynezhad performed, 'a high risk and unconventional surgical approach' for the surgery on Paxton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OB3IX_0eOVEXwb00
Lacked experience: The lawsuit also alleged that Khoynezhad lacked the experience necessary to perform such a complicated operation and that he downplayed several risks

The lawsuit against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Dr. Ali Khoynezhad is scheduled to go to trial on September 19.

Paxton started acting in the late 1970s and had smaller roles in Stripes, Streets of Fire, The Terminator, Weird Science and Commando before his breakthrough role as Private Hudson in 1986's Aliens.

He would go on to star in Next of Kin, Navy Seals, Predator 2, Boxing Helena, Tombstone, Apollo 13, Twister, Titanic and A Simple Plan in the 1990s alone.

He was also a filmmaker, directing the beloved indie thriller Frailty (which he also starred in) and The Greatest Game Ever Played.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vySE5_0eOVEXwb00
Trial: The lawsuit against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Dr. Ali Khoynezhad is scheduled to go to trial on September 19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xyraH_0eOVEXwb00
Smaller roles: Paxton started acting in the late 1970s and had smaller roles in Stripes, Streets of Fire, The Terminator, Weird Science and Commando before his breakthrough role as Private Hudson in 1986's Aliens
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15mlGC_0eOVEXwb00
Filmmaker: He was also a filmmaker, directing the beloved indie thriller Frailty (which he also starred in) and The Greatest Game Ever Played

