ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

To The People Stuck In Suicide Lane Snowbanks

By Rachel Helgeson
103.7 The Hawk
103.7 The Hawk
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dear Billings People Stuck in Suicide Lane Snowbanks,. As embarrassing as it must be to get caught up on a snowbank in the middle of a busy road after attempting to ram your way through to Arby's, I have to say thanks for giving me a few laughs. But...

kmhk.com

Comments / 1

Related
103.7 The Hawk

Freedom Convoy Rolling Across Montana on March 2nd

A freedom convoy will be rolling across Montana on March 2nd, with multiple rallies along the way. Many of you have heard about the "Convoy to DC." Montanans will be joining that convoy as well, but here is an opportunity closer to home. Kelly Farris has the website BozemanStandsUp.org and...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

How to Start a Push to Start Car in the Harsh Montana Winter

When I left my house this morning to come into the studio, it was -20 degrees. Car batteries do not produce as much power during cold weather because it inhibits the chemical reaction inside the battery. If you are struggling to start your car in these harsh Montana winters you can usually turn the key a few times to warm up the battery and the ignition, but what happens when you have a push-to-start vehicle? Here's what I found out from personal experience.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
Billings, MT
Accidents
Montana State
Montana Accidents
State
Wisconsin State
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
103.7 The Hawk

A Messy Winter Mistake You’ll Only Make Once in Montana

Hopefully, we're just about through the coldest days of winter in Montana after record cold temperatures were recorded across that state this week. I mean, I can deal with 30ish, but when it gets close to -20 I think most can agree that it's pretty brutal. Throw in some wind chill and I'm not leaving the house.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Arby#Grand
103.7 The Hawk

Help Montana Vets and You Could Win Dream Alaska Fishing Trip

Montana has a lot of great fishing, no doubt about it. From the blue-ribbon trout streams in the mountains to the non-stop action on the Big Horn, to the monster walleye hiding in the depths of Fort Peck, anglers in Big Sky Country have thousands of great spots to chase their favorite fish. Obviously, we lack really big ocean fish like halibut, which can only be found in the sea.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

A Most Luxurious Airbnb is a Stunning Western Montana Ranch

Got family or friends looking to visit this summer? Do they need a place to stay? Why not let them know about this little spot near Superior? It is quite possibly the most expensive Airbnb in western Montana (if not the entire state.) But, if money is not an issue, then why not secure an entire Montana ranch for a week or two?
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Millions Visit Montana State Parks in 2021

Even with a total state population of little more than a million people, Montana's state park system had more than 3.4 million visitors last year, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) annual report. But it wasn't a record. 2020 Montana State Park Visitors. The first year of the...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
103.7 The Hawk

Montana Ranks in the Top Five Gambling-Addicted States

There's no doubt you've seen the many casinos that line the streets here in Billings, and it's highlighted a very serious problem issue of gambling addiction. I personally have seen people go through it and it never comes out good, but I wanted to know where Montana in general ranks in terms of the severity of gambling addiction. Bad news everyone, we rank as one of the top five worst states for it.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Will Snowplows Be Coming To Every Billings Neighborhood? Yes, And Here’s The Schedule

Everyone in Billings is struggling around a snowstorm that is still dropping snow all over the place. Expected snowfall is predicted around 8 to 12 inches, so it's important to be able to find the best way around in this weather. Luckily, the City of Billings Public Works department is already working toward getting the roads plowed and commuters to work and home safely. Here's their full schedule.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Costco Now Carrying New Product From a Western Montana Ranch

When it comes to chowing down on delicious meats I like to keep it simple. I'm a straight-up beef, pork, and chicken guy. I just can't get into anything outside of that. I think it's a mental thing. I had a bison burger once at my sister's request and I made it through but it was a bit of a chore. Now, if you would have served me that same burger blindfolded and told me it was beef I probably wouldn't have thought twice while telling you it was amazing. As I said, I think it's all mental. But if you're a little more adventurous than me when it comes to your diet, you might be interested in a pretty cool recent addition to Costco's lineup of products.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Billings Weekend Starts with Another Shooting on the West End

Billings Police are looking for a suspect(s) who may have been involved in a shooting late on Friday night (2/18) in the Magic City. According to a post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers were dispatched at 11:14 pm on Friday to the 1200 block of 18th Street West for a reported shooting. Billings Police report that a male victim had been shot and then was transported "via personal vehicle" to a Billings hospital.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy