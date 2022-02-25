ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Maryland in Real Time

By Tom Brew
 3 days ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's fish or cut bait time for Indiana tonight, where the Hoosiers are in must-win territory in their game against Maryland tonight at Assembly Hall.

Welcome to our live blog, where we will keep you updated in real time with all the news and views from the game, right here from press row. All the latest entries are at the top, so keep refreshing.

Enjoy the game!

8:34 p.m. — Fatts Russell hits a pair of threes for Maryland, and the Terps sneak back into this one. It's 53-50 now, and Mike Woodson calls timeout.

8:30 p.m. — Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson is a perfect 4-for-4 from the floor, 1-for-1 from three and 2-for-2 from the line. He has 11 points in 15 minutes of playing time.

8:28 p.m. — At the under-12 timeout, and Indiana leads 49-42 with 11:41 to go. Nice second half by Race Thompson so far. He's the leading scorer so far with 15 points.

8:26 p.m. — Trayce Jackson-Davis gets called for his third foul, and this one is questionable too. Comes at the 12:26 mark, and Jordan Geronimo comes in for him. Indiana leads 49-40.

8:18 p.m. — We finally get to the under-16 timeout and Indiana leads 42-32. A pair of Miller Kopp free throws after a technical, and a Race Thompson basket gets the lead back to 10. There's 15:18 to go.

8:12 p.m. — Indiana's run reached eight with an emphatic dunk by Xavier Johnson and a layup by Race Thompson after a turnover. Maryland timeout, and Indiana leads 38-30 with 16:33. Indiana has struggled to open second halves, so this is refreshing.

8:07 p.m. — Nice dunk by Trayce Jackson-Davis off a Xavier Johnson assist. Those who say that Indiana is better when those two are off the floor are clueless about basketball talent. Two free throws too from X, and Indiana leads 34-30.

8:02 p.m. — Is it overstating things to say this might be the most important 20 minutes of the season? The Hoosiers absolutely MUST win this game.

HALFTIME STATS: Indiana is 13-for-27 from the field (48.1 percent), 2-for-7 from three (28.6 percent) and 2-for-4 from the free throw line. Slight rebounding edge to Indiana 17-15. Biggest stat? Trayce Jackson-Davis played only 10 minutes and Xavier Johnson only played seven because of foul trouble.

7:45 p.m. — Nine unanswered points for Maryland as the Indiana offense gets a little stale. It's 28-27 now. Miller Kopp ends the drought with a baseline jumper, and we go to halftime with Indiana ahead 30-27.

7:40 p.m. — We've hit the under-4 media timeout, and things are looking good so far for the Hoosiers. Leading 28-18, and Maryland has been shut out for the past 6 minutes-plus. Only three turnovers so far.

7:35 p.m. — Anthony Leal hits a three-pointer from the corner, and the Hoosiers have their biggest lead of the game at 28-18. Maryland coach Danny Manning calls timeout with 4:48 left. Indiana's defense has been great.

7:30 p.m. — Michael Durr hasn't done much during this losing streak — including being a part of the Curfew-5 — but he comes in now and makes an instant impact with a nice pass to Race Thompson for a dunk. Indiana leads 25-18.

7:25 p.m. — Hoosiers seem to be handling things just fine with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson on the bench. We're at the under-8 timeout now, and the Hoosiers lead 22-18. The Hoosiers are 10-of-18 from the field so far, with scoring from seven different players so far.

7:20 p.m. — More bad news. Trayce Jackson-Davis gets his second foul, too. Horrible call by Bo Boroski. There was no contact at all. He goes to the bench as well. By the way, tonight's officials are Bo Boroski, Roger Ayers, Lewis Garrison

7:15 p.m. — Well, the first bit of bad news of the night. Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson picks up his second foul of the night and heads to the bench. Tamar Bates replaces him, so it 's Bates and Parker Stewart in the backcourt.

7:10 p.m. — First media timeout and Indiana leads 8-6. Nice assist from Trayce Jackson-Davis to Race Thompson for some early points.

7:05 p.m. — No Trey Galloway tonight. Still out with a lower body injury. Khristian Lander and Rob Phinisee out as well. Xavier Johnson will have to stay out of foul throuble.

7:02 p.m. — Same starting five for Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Miller Kopp, Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson.

6:50 p.m. — Indiana's guards did a great job defensively in the first meeting, shutting down Fatts Russell and Eric Ayala. One game after combining for 10 three-pointers in a win against Rutgers, they were a combined 5-for-24 shooting in the win by Indiana

6:45 p.m. — Trayce Jackson Davis had 13 points against Ohio State on Saturday, and now sits at 1,413 career points, good for 21th place all-time. He is closing in on Ray Tolbert at No. 20 now, just 14 points away. For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, CLICK HERE

6:40 p.m. — Indiana is first in the Big Ten in field goal percentage defense (38.3%) and first in conference games only (40.7%). The Hoosiers are second in the league in scoring defense (64.8), three-point field goal defense (30.7%) and blocked shots (5.4). The Hoosiers 38.3% field goal defense mark would be the program’s best in the last 23 seasons. IU held opponents to 38.8% shooting in 1999-2000.

6:35 p.m. —Trey Galloway, Khristian Lander and Rob Phinisee all missed the game at Ohio State and Monday, and there are no updates on their health situations. There were game-time announcements at Ohio State, so we'll update you later.

HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

