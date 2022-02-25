ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

IMPACT World Championship Match Announced For IMPACT Sacrifice 2022

By Gisberto Guzzo
Fightful
Fightful
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The IMPACT World Title will be on the line at Sacrifice 2022. After defeating W. Morrissey at No Surrender, Moose opened the February 24 episode of IMPACT Wrestling by saying that he is the only champion in wrestling that needs to be acknowledged....

www.fightful.com

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces SmackDown Change For Tonight, Attendance News

WWE has announced a change to the line-up for tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of SmackDown on FOX. As seen below, Megan Morant announced this evening that SmackDown will feature Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin in singles action. This is a change from earlier as WWE previously announced McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss in a rematch from Elimination Chamber.
WWE
411mania.com

Footage From After Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

As previously reported, there were two dark matches during last night’s WWE Smackdown taping in Hershey, PA. Before the show started, Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler. The dark match main event saw The Bloodline defeat The Viking Raiders and Drew McIntyre. You can see clips from that match below, which featured the crowd antagonizing Paul Heyman. At one point a ‘Walrus’ chant broke out, which led to Roman Reigns consoling his chief advisor.
WWE
PWMania

Matt Hardy Talks Being ‘Very Uncomfortable’ With Pitch That Was Made To Him In WWE

During his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy talked about being pitched an angle with Mark Henry during his first run in WWE:. “There was one thing I was very nervous about doing. It didn’t end up happening but I was going to have a deal where I teamed with Mark Henry and there was talk of us working against Booker T and RVD when they were the Tag Champs and winning the Tag Titles. It was right towards the end of my Matt Hardy V1 and the whole story of what was pitched to me from Vince and creative was that I was almost going to go to Mark Henry and him being black had a lot in common with me having Mattitude because we were both oppressed then I would talk like a black person. They knew at this time, like even when John Cena was doing raps, we’d be on international trips and myself and John, we’d be freestyling back there and messing around. They knew I was a big rap fan and I was aware of all that stuff but there was a point where I was almost going to start talking with more black slang and almost tell Mark Henry like ‘Mattitude is oppressed too man, we have that in common.’ I was very uncomfortable with that then and obviously, Mark got hurt, maybe it was a sign from the Seven Deities and it didn’t happen at all. That was something I was a little worried about doing because it was something they wanted me to start and pushing me into.”
WWE
Fightful

Rachael Ellering Done With IMPACT Wrestling

Another name is done with IMPACT Wrestling in Rachael Ellering. Ellering has effectively finished up with IMPACT after coming to work there in April of 2021. However, we're told that this has been the case for well over a month and that it became clear by the first week of January that she'd likely not be back at the upcoming tapings.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Files To Trademark 'The Bloodline'

WWE has filed a new trademark. On February 14, 2022, WWE submitted an application with the USPTO to trademark 'The Bloodline.' The term is used as the name of the SmackDown based faction that features Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Paul Heyman. The description of the filing reads as follows:
WWE
Fightful

WWE SmackDown Viewership Drops Below Two Million Following 2/25 Episode

Preliminary viewership for the February 25 episode of WWE SmackDown is in. According to Spoiler TV, WWE SmackDown averaged 1.976 million viewers on February 25. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 2.062 million viewers. The first hour of last night's show drew 2.004 million viewers while the second hour drew 1.948 million viewers.
WWE
Fightful

Bryan Danielson Shares Some Of The Advice Given To Him By Vince McMahon And Tony Khan

Bryan Danielson is working to get the WWE notion of how wrestling is done out of his head. After eleven years with WWE, Bryan Danielson had his final match with the company on April 30, 2021. He would go on to sign with AEW, debuting at their All Out even in September. During a recent appearance on The Masked Man Show, Danielson shared some of the advice that has been given to him by Vince McMahon and now, Tony Khan.
WWE
411mania.com

John Morrison Set For GCW The WRLD on Lucha During WrestleMania Weekend

The former John Morrison is set to appear at GCW’s The WRLD on Lucha over WrestleMania Weekend. GCW announced that Johnny Caballero will be part of the event, which takes place on April 1st as part of GCW’s The Collective weekend. Tickets are now on sale here for...
WWE
PWMania

Final Card For Tonight’s MLW SuperFight TV Tapings

MLW is in Charlotte, NC at the Grady Cole Center on Saturday night for an event titled SuperFight that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of Fusion. Here is the final card:. World Heavyweight Championship. Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Davey Richards. –Stairway to Hell– Jacob Fatu vs. Mads...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fightful

Fightful

