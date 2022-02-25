Clayton over Buena - Girls basketball recap

Georgetown will bring an 18-game losing streak into Wednesday’s game at Seton Hall, yet head coach Patrick Ewing said he hopes to return next season. After losing to Dan Hurley and UConn, 86-77 on Sunday, the Hoyas (6-22, 0-17 Big East) clinched their first last-place finish in the Big East since the league began in the 1979-80 season. They are 0-17 in the conference and could become the first Big East team ever to finish 0-19 if they drop their final two to Seton Hall and Xavier.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO