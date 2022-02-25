Clayton over Buena - Girls basketball recap
Jordyn Jones led three Clayton players in double figures with 15 points and pulled down eight rebounds in a 40-24 win over Buena in Clayton. The game...www.nj.com
Jordyn Jones led three Clayton players in double figures with 15 points and pulled down eight rebounds in a 40-24 win over Buena in Clayton. The game...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0