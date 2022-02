I have always been one to keep track of time even without a watch on my wrist or a phone in my hand. Always marking hours throughout the day, six months until my birthday, fifty-two weeks in a year. I have never been one for appreciating the stillness time can bring you. My fast-paced mindset continually propels me into the future: to where everything will work out, everything will be okay. I didn’t realize that in the process of time-traveling I was wishing my life away. In fast-forwarding through the uncomfortable or painful moments, and even the ones that brought me joy, I was missing the most important things and people in my life in the present.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO