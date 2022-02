David Archuleta has been forced to cancel his concert tour because of a ruptured vocal cord. On Wednesday, the Utah singer announced on Instagram that “after lots of thought and consideration with my team and the venues, we have decided to cancel the OK, All Right tour.” A week earlier, he postponed several dates because he “hemorrhaged a vocal cord and [had] to let it heal so it doesn’t cause any further damage. I also have vocal nodules.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO