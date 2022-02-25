ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To The People Stuck In Suicide Lane Snowbanks

By Rachel Helgeson
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dear Billings People Stuck in Suicide Lane Snowbanks,. As embarrassing as it must be to get caught up on a snowbank in the middle of a busy road after attempting to ram your way through to Arby's, I have to say thanks for giving me a few laughs. But...

97.1 KISS FM

Freedom Convoy Rolling Across Montana on March 2nd

A freedom convoy will be rolling across Montana on March 2nd, with multiple rallies along the way. Many of you have heard about the "Convoy to DC." Montanans will be joining that convoy as well, but here is an opportunity closer to home. Kelly Farris has the website BozemanStandsUp.org and...
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Billings’ Spectacular Weeping Wall is a Winter Must See

I will be the first to admit that I grumble a lot about winter. It's not my favorite season, and I won't hesitate to let you know how I feel about it. Coming out of the recent cold snap today (2/24), I decided I really needed some fresh air. "Today", I say to myself, "I will go check out something I've never seen before in Billings... the Weeping Wall." I'll force myself to appreciate the beauty of winter.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

How to Start a Push to Start Car in the Harsh Montana Winter

When I left my house this morning to come into the studio, it was -20 degrees. Car batteries do not produce as much power during cold weather because it inhibits the chemical reaction inside the battery. If you are struggling to start your car in these harsh Montana winters you can usually turn the key a few times to warm up the battery and the ignition, but what happens when you have a push-to-start vehicle? Here's what I found out from personal experience.
BILLINGS, MT
Community Policy