ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Arsonist Gang Accused of Insane Crusade Against ‘Evil’ Walmart

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Five alleged members of an arsonist ring, furious over the perceived “evil caused by Walmart,” have been charged in relation to a number of fires set in Alabama and Mississippi stores last year. A grand jury indictment of...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 1

Related
Vicksburg Post

Bond set at $60,000 for woman accused in Walmart shooting

Bond was set at $60,000 for a Tallulah woman charged with aggravated assault in the Feb. 20 shooting of another woman in Walmart. Tonya Robinson, 45, is accused of shooting the woman after an argument in the store with another woman from Tallulah. She has since been released on bond.
VICKSBURG, MS
The Independent

Group of arsonists arrested for series of fires in Walmart stores protesting minimum wage

A group of arsonists who allegedly set fire to four Walmart stores last year over demands for a higher minimum hourly wage have been arrested.The group of five, who also allegedly wrote a “Walmart Manifesto” that asked the American retailer to increase its hourly wage and to cap CEO earnings, appeared in court on Thursday for arraignment, as AL News reported. Jeffery Sikes, 40, aka Kenneth Allen; Sean Bottorff, 37, aka Sean McFarland; Michael Bottorff, 21; Quinton Olson, 21; and Alexander Olson, 23, were identified in an indictment a day earlier on Wednesday.It detailed how all five individuals referred to themselves as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Waterloo Journal

While intoxicated, woman took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk

While intoxicated, the 49-year-old lawyer took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk. She reportedly walked into the and was refused service by the bar manager because she was deemed too drunk. The woman then walked into the restroom and came back out into the bar unclothed and completely naked. The bar manager told her to put her clothes back on and leave. Unfortunately, she refused, prompting the manager to call 911.
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

El Chapo’s Wife Transferred to Minimum-Security Prison

It doesn’t seem like U.S. prison officials are too worried that El Chapo’s wife will follow in his footsteps... right out of custody. Emma Coronel Aispuro has been transferred to a minimum-security lockup in Texas to serve out the remainder of her three-year sentence for taking part in her husband’s drug trafficking operation. FMC Carswell is described by the Bureau of Prisons as a “federal administrative security medical center with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.” El Chapo infamously escaped two high-security Mexican prisons before being captured and extradited to the U.S., where he was convicted and sentenced to life. Authorities are taking no chances with him; he’s at the Supermax prison in Colorado.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#The Veterans Order#American
TheDailyBeast

Man and Two Young Kids Die After Drowning in Florida Pool

A man and two young children, ages 2 and 5, have been pronounced dead after being found unresponsive and unconscious in a home pool in Hollywood, Florida, on Thursday. CPR was performed immediately by responding authorities. The trio—whose relation to one another remains unconfirmed—were transported to a local hospital where they were then pronounced dead. According to a neighbor, the family that lives in the home has five children, and one of the children had just recently left for college. “It’s horrible, and I’m shaken right now. We’re cordial, and here and there we say hi to them. We really keep to ourselves in this neighborhood until something like this happens, unfortunately,” the neighbor told WSVN. The circumstances surrounding the man and the children’s death remains under investigation.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
TheDailyBeast

Ethan Crumbley’s Parents Weep in Court as Son’s Chilling Journal Entry Is Read Out

A district court judge in Michigan ruled Thursday that James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the teen accused of opening fire and killing four classmates at Oxford High School, will stand trial. Prosecutors used a series of witnesses to bolster a narrative around the couple charged with involuntary manslaughter, suggesting that their attention was directed away from their troubled 15-year-old son Ethan Crumbley as he wrestled with violent thoughts before the Nov. 30 shooting. Prosecutors also showed photos of items in Ethan’s room including a coin with a Nazi symbol, ammunition, and silhouette targets pasted on the wall. Entries from Ethan’s journal were read in court, causing his parents to break down crying. In one entry written before the shooting, the teen allegedly wrote, “I have zero help with my mental problems and it’s causing me to shoot the school. My parents won’t listen to me.” In another, he allegedly wrote, “I will cause the biggest school shooting Michigan’s history... I have fully mentally lost it after fighting my dark side. My parents won’t help me.”
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Missing Mother of Two Found Dead Underneath House

A Fort Worth man has been arrested after the body of a missing woman, 26-year-old Marissa Grimes, was found under his house. The suspect, Valerian Osteen, had been out of jail on bond for two domestic violence charges involving Grimes when she went missing. He also had five prior felony convictions. As reported by the Fort-Worth Star Telegram, a “danger assessment” by the DA’s office concluded Grimes was in “extreme danger” should Osteen be released, and the young mother of two had reportedly been hiding from him when she disappeared. Officers conducted a search of Osteen’s property after locating Grimes’ abandoned car nearby and made the grim discovery. A Facebook post by a family friend stated, “She had the strength to go report the abuse and NOTHING happened as a result. She had no protection and when they allowed him to bail out. He set his sights on revenge.”
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
BET

Jamaican Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Attempting To Smuggle Cocaine Into U.S. – Inside Her Body

A Jamaican police officer is accused of smuggling cocaine into the United States by using her body in a dangerous way. According to CBS Miami, 42-year-old Shelian Cerine Allen allegedly imported cocaine into the U.S. with the intent to distribute it. Authorities say Allen arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica. Upon inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a package of cocaine inside her private area and a package of cocaine inside her bra.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

Miss Alabama Dies at 27 After ‘Accidental’ Fall From Third-Floor Condo

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel has died at the age of 27 after suffering brain injuries from an accidental fall from a third-floor window, the Miami Police Department confirmed to The Daily Beast in a statement. Miami police responded to a call about a potential attempted suicide just after midnight on Feb. 11. They found an injured Bethel and transported her to a local hospital. Her family said she had been in a coma for more than a week, but provided no details about the Feb. 10 accident that left her critically injured. Aside from her turn in the 2021 pageant, Bethel was a political commentator for Right Side Broadcasting Network and has worked with other conservative groups such as Project Veritas and Students for Life. She left behind a 5-year-old daughter, according to the Daily Mail.
TheDailyBeast

Mom Left Baby in Care of 9-Yr-Old Before He Died With ‘Bleeding Lungs’ From COVID-19, Police Say

An Indianapolis mom is accused of leaving her 3-month-old in the care of a 9-year-old child as the baby’s health deteriorated from COVID-19 complications. Police have detained 26-year-old Madelissa Flores on two preliminary charges of neglect in connection with the death of her baby. The infant was rushed to a hospital in November after officers performing a welfare check arrived to find neighbors administering CPR to the 3-month-old, the Indianapolis Star reports. The baby passed away at the hospital soon after and was found to have bleeding in his lungs from the virus, as well as fractured femurs. A neighbor reportedly told investigators the baby had been “alone in the dark house, screaming with no adults in sight” before he died. Flores is said to have told investigators that although he was visibly sick and “trying to gasp for air,” she “wanted to treat it naturally before going to any doctors.” She also reportedly admitted to leaving the baby in the care of her 9-year-old child so she could visit a friend.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
TheDailyBeast

California COVID Frauds Who Abandoned Their Three Kids Caught in Montenegro

A California couple convicted of running an $18 million COVID relief scam—who cut their ankle bracelets while awaiting sentencing and went on the lam, abandoning three children—reportedly have been captured. Richard Ayvazyan, his wife Marietta Terabelian, and his sister-in-law Tamara Dadyan were nabbed in Montenegro, NBC News reported. The fraudsters, who went on the run in the summer and were sentenced in absentia, allegedly used pandemic-related taxpayer funds to buy houses, gold coins and diamonds. When they fled, Ayvazyan and Terabelian left a note for their three teens that read: “We will be together again one day.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Death Sentence for Bizman’s Son Who Beheaded Girlfriend

The son a prominent Pakistani businessman was convicted and sentenced to death on Thursday for beheading the daughter of a former diplomat last year after she reportedly turned down his marriage proposal. Noor Mukadam’s grisly death ignited a wave of protests across the world and demands for stronger legal protections for women. Her father, Shaukat Mukadam, said the guilty verdict for Zahir Jaffer on charges 0f murder and rape was a victory for women’s rights. “This case is for all the daughters of Pakistan,” he said, according to CNN. There were concerns that even though Jaffer was arrested at the crime scene, the U.S.-Pakistani dual citizen might get off because of his family connections. But, Mukadam said, “the society and media came to our side, the entire nation and the world was on our side.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy