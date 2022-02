The UK government has asked ports across the country to block access from Russian vessels.The move comes after The Independent reported that a tanker carrying Russian oil had docked in Wales over the weekend.Scottish politicians had also expressed concerns over a Russian tanker due to dock in the Orkney Islands. The ship’s arrival has now been cancelled.Grant Shapps, transport secretary, announced the move in a letter to all UK ports, saying that the ongoing “unprovoked premeditated attack” by Russia on Ukraine had prompted this latest step.Mr Shapps asked ports to block ships that fly the Russian flag, or which they...

