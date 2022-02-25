ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: No knife found in Salinas gym parking lot confrontation

By Ricardo Tovar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X94me_0eOVAiqY00

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Police responded to reports of a knife being pulled on someone in the parking lot of a gym on North Davis Road Thursday afternoon.

According to police, they detained someone but are unsure if a knife was used.

When KION spoke to staff inside the gym they said that it was an argument between two people and there was no knife involved.

This is an ongoing investigation and details will be added as they are made available.

KION News Channel 5/46

Shed fire extinguished in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A fire that started in the back of a duplex in a storage shed has been contained on Wednesday. Salinas Fire Department said they arrived at a storage shed that was fully engulfed on the 130 block of Carr Avenue and firefighters were able to put out the fire in ten minutes. The post Shed fire extinguished in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas PD haven’t lost hope of the possibility of solving a cold case

SALINA, Calif. (KION) Not a dime was taken from Artemio Garcia on the morning of October 23, 2011. The gunman approached him at his car while parked along Casentini Street in Salinas and shot him at close range for unknown reasons. Eleven years later his family still wants answers. Not because it is going to The post Salinas PD haven’t lost hope of the possibility of solving a cold case appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Crash closes street in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE: February 21 11:07 p.m. Monterey Road between Welburn Avenue and Pierce Street reopened after closing temporarily following a vehicle and a motorcycle collision, according to Gilroy Police. Authorities said the motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local trauma center. Police said he is expected to survive. Police added The post Crash closes street in Gilroy appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man arrested in North Salinas for having a loaded firearm and drugs for sale

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) A man in North Salinas was arrested on multiple gun and drug charges after he was found smoking marijuana with a minor in a parked vehicle. Salinas Police said an officer in North Salinas was patrolling the area when he found the suspect. The officer conducted a pat down search and found a loaded The post Man arrested in North Salinas for having a loaded firearm and drugs for sale appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
