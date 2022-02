The magic of Encanto is unlike the magic in any Disney movie ever. If you’ve watched (and loved) this film with your kids, then you know the feeling of the movie is very, very different than any Disney movie before it. And, it turns out, there’s a very specific reason for that. In Encanto, you’re not really seeing a fantasy movie in the grand tradition of other Disney movies. Instead, you’re seeing a Disney version of magical realism. Recently, Fatherly caught up with the director of Encanto, Jared Bush, and he explained the literary inspirations for the movie and which books parents might want to read next. (Note: Encanto is streaming on Disney+ and on Blu-ray and DVD.)

