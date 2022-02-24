ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

CM Punk To Be Featured On This Week’s Episode Of ROH TV

By Brandon Ewing
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW star and ROH alumni CM Punk will be featured in this week’s edition of...

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
Seth Rollins Reacts To News Of Cesaro’s WWE Departure

In the aftermath of Cesaro departing from WWE, Seth Rollins has shared a GIF of the Swiss Superman performing the UFO (Unidentified Flying Opponent) during their match at last year’s WrestleMania 37. It’s no secret that Rollins and Cesaro are very tight, dating back to their days together in...
Cesaro Reportedly Gone From WWE

Cesaro has reportedly left WWE. Cesaro quietly exited WWE after his contract expired, according to PWInsider. He was originally scheduled to be at Friday’s SmackDown in Hershey, PA, but he will not be there as he is no longer with the company. It was noted that WWE and Cesaro...
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar sign WrestleMania 38 contracts

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to put pen-to-paper for their WrestleMania 38 super fight on WWE SmackDown. Universal champion Reigns and WWE champion Lesnar emerged victorious in their respective Elimination Chamber title matches, setting up a champion vs. champion match on the grandest stage of them all. WWE SmackDown takes place inside the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Friday.
Roman Reigns Describes How WWE WrestleMania 38 Will End

Roman Reigns has given his thoughts on the news that he and Brock Lesnar will likely headline night two of WrestleMania 38. The Tribal Chief put out a tweet stating: “…and the last image of #WrestleMania is me standing with two championships over a broken, beaten, defeated, and humiliated Brock Lesnar. #GodMode #WitnessMe”
Cm Punk
Austin Aries
Roderick Strong
Report: Cesaro Quietly Departs WWE After Failed Contract Talks

Cesaro has quietly exited WWE after his contract expired, according to PWInsider. He was originally scheduled to be at Friday’s SmackDown in Hershey, but he will not be there as he is no longer with the company. It was noted that WWE and Cesaro had been in contract negotiations,...
News On Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 38, Updated Card

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has confirmed that Night 2 of WrestleMania will feature WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As noted earlier it was confirmed on Thursday that SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey will happen on Night 1. Marc Raimondi of ESPN...
WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (2/25)

The first SmackDown after WWE Elimination Chamber will take place tonight from the Giant Center in Hershey PA. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight- -Sami Zayn celebrates last week’s Intercontinental Championship victory. -Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss in a rematch from Elimination Chamber. -WWE Champion Brock Lesnar...
Cesaro no longer with WWE

Cesaro has “quietly exited” WWE after the two sides failed to come to terms on a new deal, according to PWInsider. Cesaro last wrestled for WWE on the 2/11 episode of SmackDown, where he lost to Happy Corbin. Listen to the latest episode of our weekly wrestling podcast,...
Bobby Lashley Pulled From Advertising For WWE MSG Event

Bobby Lashley is no longer being advertised for the WWE live event from Madison Square Garden on March 5. It was originally advertised that Brock Lesnar would be defending the WWE Championship against Lashley. As we’ve noted, Bobby Lashley was in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday at the Andrew Sports Medicine...
Bobby Lashley Not Advertised for WWE's Road to WrestleMania MSG Show

It was recently reported that WWE superstar Bobby Lashley had been injured since the Royal Rumble and would require surgery. The surgery, which will repair his shoulder, will keep him out of action for at least 4 months, so it makes sense then that WWE has removed Lashley from the events leading up to WrestleMania. The former WWE Champion has now been removed from all advertisements for the upcoming WWE Live event in March at Madison Square Garden, which is significant since he was previously listed as part of the event in a match against Brock Lesnar.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
Jeff Hardy Makes Big Announcement on Pro Wrestling Career

Jeff Hardy is getting back in the ring. The former WWE Superstar told YouTuber Jared Myers that he's heading to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Hardy was released by WWE in December after leaving mid-match during a house show in Texas. Jeff Hardy's brother, Matt Hardy revealed that WWE wanted Jeff to attend rehab, but he declined.
