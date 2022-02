We are two games into the James Harden and Joel Embiid era in Philadelphia and it has been just as fun to watch as anticipated. Harden has shown off his signature step-back shot multiple times so far and it looks just as automatic as it was with the Thunder, Rockets, and Nets. There were people talking after the trade about how the 32-year-old is past his prime and on his way downhill but that hasn’t been the case.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO