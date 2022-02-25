Hibbing boys six aims to continue strong play against Hunters

HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team avenged one loss this season when they beat Rock Ridge 4-2 Wednesday in a Section 7A quarterfinal contest.

The Bluejackets can now try to avenge another regular-season loss today when it faces Duluth Denfeld in a Section 7A semifinal contest, which begins at 7:30 p.m. at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.

Hibbing/Chisholm needed to play a tough, gritty game against the Wolverines, and the Bluejackets did enough to get past their rivals to the east.

“They played outstandingly,” Rewertz said. “They did all of the things they needed to do during playoff time — they blocked shots, they got pucks out, they battled through injuries.

“We were down to nine forwards at one time. They kept competing. We were proud of the effort (Wednesday).”

Now, Hibbing/Chisholm must extend that kind of play into this contest with the Hunters.

“It’s playoff hockey, and you’re going to be banged up,” Rewertz said. “You’re playing a lot of games in a short period of time. We have to play the same style of game. We have to get into the forecheck, and do a good job through neutral ice.

“Denfeld has a team that transitions well. We have to be ready for that.”

Which means the Bluejackets must play north and south as much as possible.

That means taking the puck straight up the ice and attacking in the Hunters’ defensive zone.

“You have to do a little of both but when you have the opportunity to turn the puck up the ice quickly, you have to be able to do those things,” Rewertz said. “I liked the way we played Wednesday.

“We were able to move the puck through the neutral zone with some speed, get pucks behind their “D.” You can do those things when you have a lead.”

Rewertz is hoping the biggest lesson his team learned from the Rock-Ridge victory is putting pucks on net.

“We’ve been talking all year about the only way to score is to get shots and getting traffic,” Rewertz said. “I thought we did a great job Wednesday of getting shots to the net, and we had a lot of traffic.

“We made it hard on their goaltender.”

Rewertz just wants his team to battle.

“We know the type of team Denfeld has,” Rewertz said. “They’re explosive. They have some quick forwards. We have to be ready to go.”