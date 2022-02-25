ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Hill, TX

Cedar Hill ISD Food Service Bid RFP 21-22-04

By News Staff
Focus Daily News
Focus Daily News
 3 days ago

FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT COMPANY RFP #21-22-04, 10:00 a.m. (CST) You are invited to submit proposals to the Cedar Hill ISD Business Office for the services listed above. Proposals will be received...

www.focusdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Focus Daily News

Cedar Hill Notice to Contractors – PW21-0001

NORTH CEDAR HILL ROAD WATER LINE REPLACEMENT AND STREET RECONSTRUCTION. Sealed bids for furnishing all necessary materials, machinery, equipment, project supervision, and performing all work required for the construction of the NORTH CEDAR HILL ROAD WATER LINE REPLACEMENT AND STREET RECONSTRUCTION PW21-0001, will be received by the City of Cedar Hill until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022 (the “DEADLINE”). All bids must be addressed and delivered to Greg Pervis, Purchasing Agent, Cedar Hill Government Center, 285 Uptown Blvd., Cedar Hill, Texas 75104, on or before the DEADLINE. The sealed bids will be publicly opened and read at the front door of Cedar Hill Government Center immediately after the DEADLINE. SOCIAL DISTANCING COMPLIANCE WILL BE REQUIRED AT TIME OF BID OPENDING AND READING.
CEDAR HILL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Cedar Hill, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Government
Focus Daily News

Cedar Hill Ordinance 2022-750

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, PROVIDING FOR THE CONTINUANCE OF THE CITY’S CURFEW HOURS FOR MINORS ORDINANCE; PROVIDING FOR PENALTIES; PROVIDING A SEVERANCE CLAUSE: PROVIDING FOR INCORPORATION INTO THE CODE OF ORDINANCES; PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE; AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION. PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by...
CEDAR HILL, TX
Focus Daily News

Duncanville ISD Resumes Classes Friday, February 25

Good news parents of Duncanville ISD students, the weather has cleared and administration gave the all clear for Duncanville ISD students to return to campus tomorrow. To assess the roads this afternoon, Transportation Department staff drove the streets that bus drivers and parents regularly travel to school and discovered clear roadways. With no additional rain in the forecast and temperatures rising above freezing today, a decision has been made to reopen Duncanville ISD tomorrow – Friday, February 25.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Focus Daily News

City of Duncanville Zoning File 2022-04

ZONING FILE #2022-04 A public hearing will be held before the Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at either the Duncanville Senior Center, 206 James Collins Boulevard, Duncanville, Texas, or in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Road, Duncanville, Texas. Citizens may contact Planning and Zoning at 972-707-3878 prior to the hearing for a definite location. The second public hearing will be before the City Council on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Road, Duncanville, Texas. Hearings are to hear a request of Pedro Espinoza, Applicant and Owner, to include a Specific Use Permit “SUP” to allow the use of Carport on Irwin Keasler Dev Red Bird 4, Block 16, Lot 3, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas, more commonly known as 626 West Camp Wisdom Road.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Focus Daily News

Legal Notice: City of Duncanville Sign Control Board Public Hearing March 10

The City of Duncanville Sign Control Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 7:00 PM, to consider the requests of: Michael Gary of Giant Sign representing Automann located at 1250 N. Duncanville Rd., Duncanville, TX. Mr. Gary is requesting a variance to the Sign Ordinance: A Monument Sign. Section 16A-31 (f) Maximum number: One per street frontage. Exception: (1) Directory, one per entrance. (2) Menu board, two per drive-thru window. It has been determined that this Monument sign cannot be considered a Directory sign. Directory sign. A sign used for listing the occupants within shopping centers, industrial sites, retail districts, office districts and commercial sites. This is a request for a second Monument sign to be allowed.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Service Management#Bldg#Departments#Cedar Hill High School
Focus Daily News

DeSoto City Councilmember Takes Key Role with City of Grand Prairie

DESOTO – Focus Daily News readers have likely heard her name when thinking of DeSoto, now Kay Brown-Patrick has another addition to her resume. Brown-Patrick recently joined the City of Grand Prairie as the Business Manager for Retail Attraction, Business Retention and Enterprise Development. She came to the City of Grand Prairie Economic Development Department after serving as Business Development.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Focus Daily News

Public Meetings For Loop 9 Project In Dallas, Ellis Counties

DALLAS – Three opportunities will be made available in March to gather input for a Loop 9 corridor improvement project in Dallas and Ellis counties. The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual public meeting as well as two in-person public meetings to share drafted plans and designs on a proposed new six-lane frontage road (Segment A) from US 67 to I-35E. This segment includes the communities of Cedar Hill, Glenn Heights, Ovilla, and Red Oak.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Legal Notice: City of Hutchins QUAIL RUN SIDEWALK PROJECT

SEALED PROPOSALS addressed to the City of Hutchins will be received at the office of the City Secretary, City Hall, 321 N. Main Street, Hutchins, Texas, 75141 until Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 2:00 PM for the purpose of furnishing labor, materials and equipment and the performance of all work required in the construction of the Quail Run Sidewalk Project. Proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud and retained by the City Administrator for tabulation, checking, and evaluation at the Hutchins City Hall, 321 N. Main Street, Hutchins, Texas, 75141.
HUTCHINS, TX
Focus Daily News

Friday DFW School Delays, Closures Due To Weather

Yuck, slippery, icy and messy are just a few words to describe both the local weather and the roads. This wintry weather has impacted everything from the work week and travel to school and store closures. But, the question that’s on every parent’s mind-do my kids have school on Friday???
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
News Break
Politics
Focus Daily News

DeSoto RFP 2022-004

SOLICITATION NUMBER: RFP 2022-004 RELEASE DATE: Tuesday, February 22, 2022. DUE DATE: March 10, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. The City of DeSoto, Texas, is accepting sealed bids for the Finance Department for Financial Advisor. Sealed proposals will be received and time stamped at the Action Center located at 211 E....
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

DART Extends Limited Service Through Thursday

With increased ice accumulation across North Texas expected by the National Weather Service, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is extending Operating Scenario 2 of their Severe Winter Weather Operating Plans through the end of service on Thursday, February 24. DART rail operations remain suspended and DART bus routes will operate...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Sunday’s Duncanville Fire Brings Community Together

DUNCANVILLE – An apartment fire that swept across 800 Link Apartments in Duncanville Sunday afternoon, gave way to what Duncanville City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides said was a “strong sense of community. It makes your heart proud.”. Ferrell-Benavides was all too familiar with the devastation residents experienced, because the...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Focus Daily News

Mansfield Residents To Vote On Five Bond Props In May

MANSFIELD, Texas — The Mansfield City Council will ask Mansfield residents to consider five bond propositions totaling an estimated $155.5 million during the May 7 municipal election. Residents will be asked to weigh the benefits of several proposed capital projects in consideration of their potential costs. Those projects are:...
MANSFIELD, TX
Focus Daily News

Red Oak ISD To Hold Town Hall Meetings For Information On 2022 Bond

Get Your Questions Answered at Upcoming Town Hall Meetings. Red Oak ISD Board approved a bond election this May to address several issues impacting the district including overcrowding, ADA compliance, outdated facilities and more. The district is encouraging the community to be involved in the discussion and know why improvements are needed. So, they’ve announced a series of Town Hall meetings as well and an opportunity to visit the facilities.
RED OAK, TX
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy