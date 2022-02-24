ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrie Irving could still miss Nets’ home games despite future NYC mandate changes

By Reice Shipley
thecomeback.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, New York City mayor Eric Adams suggested that he was planning on lifting COVID-19 vaccine restrictions in indoor public spaces in the next few weeks. Many believed that this meant that Kyrie Irving would soon be able to play in home games again for the Brooklyn Nets, but it...

NBA
NBA
NBA

