Kyrie Irving could still miss Nets’ home games despite future NYC mandate changes

Welcome to The Void, where Kevin O’Connor brings you deep inside the NBA with the people who know it best. KOC brings on Crooked Media’s Jason Concepcion, host of Crooked’s Takeline, ALL CAPS NBA, and X-Ray Vision. They discuss all the latest noise surrounding Zion Williamson’s future with the Pelicans (03:44). What is the better path for the Pelicans: compete for a playoff spot or tank for draft position (14:29)? Jason also talks about his dream scenario of Zion joining the Knicks (16:44). Despite the Knicks’ disappointing campaign, Jason is intrigued enough by the team’s young core to consider tanking the rest of the season (20:01). Jason also shares his emotions about former Knick Kristaps Porzingis (27:48). Then they go in-depth on the state of the NBA, specifically on how audiences are connecting with teams and players and how media outlets are covering the league (34:27). Lastly, they debate whether LeBron James will eventually leave the Lakers to play with his son Bronny (47:14).

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO