It has long been a regular bone of contention among IndyCar front-runners that backmarkers often fight hard to remain on the lead lap when they’re about to be lapped, hoping for a caution flag that will bunch the field, allowing them to latch onto the back of the pack. On road and street courses they can hit the push-to-pass for surplus boost to defend against a leader who might be being more prudent with the boost, either preserving it for his own battles or for fuel consumption reasons.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO