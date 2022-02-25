US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday's High Temp (F);Yesterday's Low Temp (F);Today's High Temp (F);Today's Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;30;24;29;10;Snow and sleet;WNW;7;68%;97%;1. Albuquerque, NM;42;22;51;28;Cool with sunshine;NNE;5;27%;0%;5. Anchorage, AK;38;34;41;30;Occasional rain;E;8;69%;97%;1. Asheville, NC;69;56;58;33;A little a.m. rain;NW;9;70%;68%;3. Atlanta, GA;73;61;62;40;Cooler;NW;9;62%;63%;2. Atlantic City, NJ;38;34;51;28
