Alicia Witt’s Parents’ Cause Of Death Revealed 2 Months After Their Mysterious Deaths

CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Alicia Witt’s parents’ cause of death has been revealed after they were mysteriously found dead in their Massachusetts home in December.

A cause of death has been released for Alicia Witt‘s parents after their sudden deaths in Dec. 2021. It was revealed on Feb. 23 that the cause of death for Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, was “probable cardiac dysrhythmia” due to the cold, according to death certificates issued by the state medical examiner’s office and obtained by The Telegram & Gazette.

The announcement came two months after the 46-year-old Walking Dead star revealed the news that her parents were found dead in their Massachusetts home. When Alicia hadn’t heard from her parents in a while, she asked for a family member to go and check on them at their home. That’s when she said that the couple was found dead.

“After not hearing back from my parents for several days, I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them,” the actress shared at the time. “Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable. I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss.”

Shortly after her initial announcement, Alicia shared a heartbreaking story on social media on Jan. 25 as she grieved the loss of her parents. “It still doesn’t feel real,” she began. “It’s been a month since I got scared, not having heard back from them, and called to have them checked on. waiting, phone in hand, praying fervently that the next call would be from them… I hadn’t been allowed inside my parents’ home for well over a decade.”

“Every time i offered to have something repaired for them, they refused to allow workers into their house,” she added. “begged, cried, tried to reason with them, tried to convince them to let me help them move – but every time, they became furious with me, telling me i had no right to tell them how to live their lives and that they had it all under control. it was not for a lack of trying on my part, or the part of other people who loved them.”

“My parents were not penniless,” she continued. “They were fiercely stubborn, beautifully original souls, and with that, they made choices – choices that i couldn’t talk them out of. i did help them, in all the ways i could – in all the ways they would let me. I had no idea that their heat had gone out,” she explained. “I will never understand how or why they made the choice not to tell me this, not to let me help them with this. my heart is broken.”